BRAVE CF 41: Gaucho vs Fakhreddine weigh-in results

BRAVE CF 41: Daniel Gaucho vs Mohammad Fakhreddine
BRAVE CF 41: Daniel Gaucho vs Mohammad Fakhreddine

BRAVE CF 41 staredowns intensify expectations for first Kombat Kingdom event

BRAVE Combat Federation will be holding its 41th edition this Thursday, September 17th, in Bahrain to kick-off the Kombat Kingdom series. One day before the event, the 14 fighters that are involved in the seven bouts booked for the show stepped on the scales and made weight. And in the staredowns, they elevated the expectations with the intensity in their last meetings with their opponents before fight night.

The standout staredown was between Cian Cowley and Ahmed Amir, who are fighting at Super Lightweight. Both men exchanged words during their staredown, after making weight. “The Warrior” Cowley stepped at the scales at 74,8 kg while “The Butcher” weighed in at 75,1 kg.

In the main event, champ Daniel Gaucho and challenger Mohammad Fakhreddine made their title fight official by stepping in the scale under the 83,9 kg limit, with Gaucho weighing in at 83,6 and Fakhreddine at 83,8 kg. In the staredown, “The Latest”, draped in the colors of Lebanon, screamed “And New” in front of the champion, who didn’t move an inch and kept his composure.

BRAVE CF 41 takes place at Bahrain National Stadium, behind closed doors, and begins at 6 PM (GMT+3 time). Fans around the world can watch the show live and free by signing up at BRAVE CF TV (bravecftv.com). In the MENA region, fans can watch the first Kombat Kingdom show on Abu Dhabi Sports, and Fite TV will have BRAVE CF 41 available for fans in the USA. O2TV Network will have the fights available for Czech Republic and Slovakia, while Fight Network will broadcast the show to the UK, Serbia, Greece, Slovenia, Montenegro, Angola, Mozambique, Israel, Nigeria, Caribbean, USA, Canada.

BRAVE CF 41 Weigh-in results

Daniel Gaucho (83.6 kg) vs Mohammad Fakhreddine (83.8 kg)

Denis Tiuliulin (83.6 kg) vs Ikram Aliskerov (83.8 kg)

Felipe Silva (70.7 kg) vs Sam Patterson (69.8 kg)

Cian Cowley (74.8 kg) vs Ahmed Amir (75.1 kg)

John Cris Corton (57.2 kg) vs Magomed Idrisov (57.2 kg)

Rahmatullah Yousufzai (61.9 kg) vs Abdulmanap Magomedov (62.8 kg)

Abdulla Alyaqoob (61.2 kg) vs Umed Urfonov (59.7 kg)

