Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 4: Week 7 results and UFC contract winners

Dana White’s Contender Series 33 takes place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, on Tuesday, September 15. MMA fans can watch the event on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass.

The fight card comprises five bouts, with the athletes battling it out inside the Octagon, aspiring to earn a promotional contract. The headline-bout features Gregory Rodrigues (7-2) and Jordan Williams (8-3) squaring off at middleweight.

Get Dana White’s Contender Series 33 results below.

Dana White’s Contender Series 33 results

Jordan Williams def. Gregory Rodrigues by TKO (strikes, R1 at 2:19)

Collin Anglin def. Muhammadjon Naimov by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 29-27)

Michael Lombardo def. Korey Kuppe by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Danyelle Wolf def. Taneisha Tennant by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Kyle Driscoll def. Dinis Paiva by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28 29-28)

UFC contract winners

Following the event results three fighters were awarded a UFC contract. Making his third appearance on the show, the winner of main event Jordan Williams joins the promotion. Danyelle Wolf is a new addition to the UFC’s women’s featherweight roster, as well as featherweight Collin Anglin who earned a contract.