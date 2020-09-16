Search
Preview Lubin vs Gausha – WBC super welterweight title eliminator (video)

Erickson Lubin (22-1, 16 KOs) and Terrell Gausha (21-1-1, 10 KOs) square off in a 12-round WBC super welterweight title eliminator on September 19. The contest headlines the three-fight Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) card live on Showtime from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.

The Lubin vs Gausha preview video was released today and you can watch it up top.

The co-feature bout is a 10-round featherweight matchup between Tugstsogt Nyambayar (11-1, 9 KOs) and Cobia Breedy (15-0, 5 KOs). The opener features Jaron Ennis (25-0, 23 KOs) up against Juan Carlos Abreu (23-5-1, 21 KOs) in a ten-rounder at welterweight.

Boxing fans can watch Lubin vs Gausha live on Showtime. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, September 19 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT.

Lubin vs Gausha fight card

  • Erickson Lubin vs. Terrell Gausha
  • Tugstsogt Nyambayar vs. Cobia Breedy
  • Jaron Ennis vs. Juan Carlos Abreu
