MMA

Bellator Euro Series 8 and 9 in Milan join MMA schedule

Parviz Iskenderov
James Gallagher vs Cal Ellenor headlines Bellator Euro Series 9
James Gallagher vs. Cal Ellenor headlines Bellator Euro Series 9

Bellator Milan

Following a recent announcement of a trio of Bellator MMA events scheduled for October, as well as a new TV deal with CBS Sports Network, a pair of EuroSeries has joined the schedule today.

Bellator Euro Series 8 and 9 will take place at Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy on September 26 and October 3, respectively. The events will see some of the rising European mixed martial artists squaring off inside the MMA cage. The live stream is scheduled on the promotion’s channel on YouTube.

The headline-bout on September 26 will see a middleweight battle between 9-fight undefeated Fabian Edwards of England and Dutch Costello van Steenis (12-2). The top of the card on October 3 will feature bantamweight James Gallagher (10-1) of Ireland up against Cal Ellenor (8-2) of the UK.

The rest of fight cards for both events are expected to be announced shortly.

In addition, the reigning welterweight champion Douglas Lima (32-7) of Brazil is reportedly set to face former middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi (46-7-2) of Iran on October 29. The pair is expected to battle it out in the main event of Bellator 250 with a vacant 185-pound belt on the line.

The current Bellator MMA schedule looks as the following:

Bellator Milan: Edwards vs. Van Steenis
September 26

Bellator 247: Daley vs. Anderson
October 1

Bellator Milan: Gallagher vs. Ellenor
October 3

Bellator Paris: Kongo vs. Johnson 2
October 10

Bellator 249: Cyborg vs. Blencowe
October 15

Bellator 250: Lima vs. Mousasi
October 29 (TBC)

FeaturedLatest NewsMMA

