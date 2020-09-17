ONE Championship: A New Breed 3 fight card for September 18

ONE: A New Breed 3 features a five-fight card on September 18. The lineup comprises a series of Muay Thai, kickboxing and MMA bouts with a championship belt contested in the headliner of the show.

In the main event Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy makes the second defense of his ONE featherweight Muay Thai belt against Magnus Andersson. The Thai champion won the inaugural title against Pongsiri PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym in February, and recently made the first successful defense against Yodsanklai Fairtex.

Also on the card Capitan Petchyindee Academy faces off Petchtanong Petchfergus in a three-round kickboxing bout, and Rika Ishige and Sunisa Srisen do women’s MMA battle at atomweight.

Get full ONE: A New Breed 3 fight card below.

ONE: A New Breed 3 fight card

Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy (c) vs. Magnus Andersson – ONE featherweight Muay Thai title

Capitan Petchyindee Academy vs. Petchtanong Petchfergus – bantamweight kickboxing

Rika Ishige vs. Sunisa Srisen – atomweight MMA

Yodpanomrung Jitmuangnon vs. Felipe Lobo – bantamweight Muay Thai

Bangpleenoi Petchyindee Academy vs. Yurik Davtyan – featherweight Muay Thai