Watch Charlo Doubleheader preview: Six-fight special live on Showtime PPV (video)

Premier Boxing Champions presents a two-card program on Saturday, September 26 on Showtime pay-per-view. The event titled “Charlo Doubleheader” features six bouts, where five are with the world title on the line. The preview video hit the stream today and you can watch it up top.

The first card is headlined by the WBC middleweight championship bout between champion Jermall Charlo (30-0, 22 KOs) up against challenger Sergiy Derevyanchenko (13-2, 10 KOs). The co-feature is set to see the defending WBA super bantamweight champion Brandon Figueroa (20-0-1, 15 KOs) facing off challenger Damien Vasquez (15-1-1, 7 KOs). The kickoff of the night features John Riel Casimero (29-4, 20 KOs) in defense of his WBO bantamweight title against Duke Micah (22-0, 18 KOs).

The second card is headlined by super welterweight championship unification, where WBC super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo (33-1, 17 KOs) meets WBA and IBF 154-pound titleholder Jeison Rosario (20-1-1, 14 KOs). The co-feature is a battle for a vacant WBC super bantamweight title between Luis Nery (30-0, 24 KOs) and Aaron Alameda (25-0, 13 KOs). The action begins with the WBC super bantamweight title eliminator between former unified champion Daniel Roman (26-3-1, 10 KOs) and former champion Juan Carlos Payano (21-3, 9 KOs).

Boxing fans can watch Charlo Doubleheader live on Showtime PPV. The date and start time is scheduled for Saturday, September 26 at 7 pm ET /4 pm PT. The full fight card can be found below.

Charlo vs Derevyanchenko fight card

Jermall Charlo vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko

Brandon Figueroa vs. Damien Vasquez

John Riel Casimero vs. Duke Micah

Charlo vs Rosario fight card

Jermell Charlo vs. Jeison Rosario

Luis Nery vs. Aaron Alameda

Danny Roman vs. Juan Carlos Payano