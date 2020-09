Unbeaten challenger Paulo Costa goes up against the defending middleweight champion, undefeated Israel Adesanya in the headliner of UFC 253 on live on pay-per-view from “Fight Island” on September 26. Today the promotion released the full fight video, featuring “Eraser” in his previous appearance inside the Octagon when he faced Yoel Romero at UFC 241 in August 2019. Watch it up top.