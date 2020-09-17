Search
Watch UFC Vegas 11: Covington vs Woodley press conference live stream video (date and start time)

UFC Fight Night: Covington vs. Woodley

Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley square off in a highly anticipated matchup in the main event of UFC Vegas 11 held this coming weekend. The pre-fight press conference date and start time in the US is scheduled for Thursday, September 17 at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT. In Australia the schedule converts to Friday, September 18 at 6 am AEST / 4 am AWST. You can watch the live stream up top.

