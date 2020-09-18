BRAVE CF 41 results: Mohammad Fakhreddine dethrones Daniel Gaucho

If you ask Mohammad Fakhreddine about 2020 until today, he’d probably say that this was the worst year of his life. A fire burned his house down, he suffered injuries, and got fights canceled, all of this amid the Covid-19 pandemic and a tragic explosion in his hometown Beirut, Lebanon. But nothing could stop Fakhreddine to manifest his destiny at BRAVE CF 41 in Bahrain and finally, at age 36, becoming the BRAVE CF Middleweight world champion.

Fakhreddine took on the tough champion Daniel “Gaucho” Pereira, who fought with his heart and defended his position as he could but ultimately it was Fakhreddine’s composure and firepower that gave him the edge, and the BRAVE CF belt.

During the first three rounds, a very similar fight took place. With Fakhreddine being the aggressor, moving forward, and working from middle to long range. Gaucho, from his side, tried to counter and connected a few good shots, but “The Latest” absorbed them and kept moving forward.

When they came back to the fourth round, both men seemed very tired but one of them showed that he still had some gas left in the tank. Mohammad Fakhreddine went forward, convinced that he could finish the fight and finally did what he hadn’t been able so far, dropping Gaucho. A couple of hits more with the opponent down, and the referee Dec Larkin stopped the bout.

Mohammad Fakhreddine, a Middle Eastern superstar, two-time regional champion, and the very first fighter signed by BRAVE Combat Federation is finally the world champion.

In the co-main event of the evening, Ikram Aliskerov got yet another submission win for his record with a third-round kimura after a huge and dominant performance. KHK MMA Dagestan’s Aliskerov now boasts a professional record of 10 wins and only one loss.

With a lot of experience inside BRAVE Combat Federation and a collection of huge wins under his belt, it’s most likely for Aliskerov to be now the next one on the line for the BRAVE CF Middleweight world title.

Ahmed Amir tops Cian Cowley, asks for title shot

Egyptian-Bahraini Ahmed Amir got the biggest victory of his career at BRAVE CF 41, as he put on a dominant performance over SBG Ireland’s Cian Cowley, winning via unanimous decision.

For 15 minutes, Amir was the aggressor, moving forward, and putting lots of pressure over Cowley, who avoid takedowns as much as he could but wasn’t able to free himself and try to impose his striking.

An excited Amir, spoke his mind after the fight. “I’ve been at BRAVE CF since the very first event. I fought eight times for the promotion, it’s time for me to fight for the title. Cleiton Predador, I will smash you,” said the Butcher.

Sam Petterson shocks the world, knocks out Felipe Silva

And it was a night of career-changing wins, as the United Kingdom’s Sam Patterson also got the biggest victory of his pro career. After lots of studying during the first minutes, Felipe Silva started to finally close the distance and it seemed that the Brazilian striker was bringing the fight to his own terms. But “The Future” had other plans. While Silva moved forward, Patterson dodged laterally and connected a perfect hook.

The hit immediately sent Felipe out but the Brazilian did not fall directly, leaning on Patterson but already knocked out. When Felipe finally hit the ground, Patterson went for it but noticing his opponent’s condition showed amazing sportsmanship and only waited for the referee’s intervention.

After the fight, Patterson said he has his eyes on the Lightweight World Champion Cleiton “Predador” Silva. “Nothing but respect for Felipe, first of all. This is a young men’s sport but he is a remarkable fighter, who has been around for a lot of time and did great. For me next, I want that belt, if it’s still with Predador, that’s who I want to fight”.

BRAVE CF 41 Results

Mohammad Fakhreddine def. Daniel Gaucho by TKO – Round 4

Ikram Aliskerov def. Denis Tiuliulin by submission (kimura) – Round 3

Ahmed Amir def. Cian Cowley by unanimous decision

Sam Patterson def. Felipe Silva by knockout – Round 1

Magomed Idrisov def. John Cris Corton by unanimous decision

Rahmatullah Yousufzai def. Abdulmanap Magomedov by knockout – Round 1

Abdulla Alyaqoob def. Umed Urfonov by unanimous decision