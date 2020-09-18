Search
Former Bellator champ Michael Chandler joins UFC, reserve fighter at Khabib vs Gaethje

Parviz Iskenderov
Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler celebrates victory over Benson Henderson at Bellator 243 / Pic: Bellator MMA

Michael Chandler joins the athlete roster of Ultimate Fighting Championship. The date of his official debut inside the Octagon is yet to be set. Nevertheless, he might in fact be in action in the headliner of UFC 254 on October 24.

Dana White made the official announcement today on SportsCenter. Previewing the promotion’s return to “Fight Island”, UFC President said that Chandler will be on standby in Abu Dhabi, as a backup for the Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje lightweight championship unification.

“We kicking it off September 26th with Adesanya versus Costa, which is without a double will be the fight of the year. The last fight when we leave – October 24th – it’s gonna be Khabib Nurmagomedov versus Justin Gaethje,” Dana White said.

“And just to let you know – we have signed Michael Chandler. Michael Chandler is now part of the UFC, and he will be in Abu Dhabi on the 24th [of October] as a backup in case anything happens to either one of these fighters in the main event.”

Michael Chandler (21-5) is a former three-time Bellator lightweight champion. He was in action this past August, when he KO’d Benson Henderson in the first round of their rematch. In addition he scored the second win in a row and fought his last fight on the contract with Bellator MMA. Earlier in is career Chandler defeated Brent Primus, Patricky Freire, Eddie Alvarez, among others.

