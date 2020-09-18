Search
Video

Watch ONE Championship: A New Breed 3 full event video

Newswire

ONE: A New Breed 3 features a series of kickboxing, Muay Thai and MMA bouts at Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. The main event is ONE Featherweight Muay Thai championship bout between the defending champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy and challenger Magnus Andersson. The full fight card can be found below.

Advertisements

ONE Championship: A New Breed 3 broadcast date and start time in Australia is scheduled for Friday, September 18 at 10:30pm AEST / 8:30pm AWST. You can watch the stream video up top.

The international broadcast details, announced by the promotion, can be found here.

ONE: A New Breed 3 fight card

Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy vs. Magnus Andersson (Muay Thai)

Capitan Petchyindee Academy vs. Petchtanong Petchfergus (Kickboxing)

Sunisa Srisen vs. Rika Ishige (MMA)

Yodpanomrung Jitmuangnon vs. Felipe Lobo (Muay Thai)

Bangpleenoi Petchyindee Academy vs. Yurik Davtyan (Muay Thai)

Advertisements

Share This

More
KickboxingLatest NewsMMAMuay ThaiVideo

Add a comment

Related

ONE Championship: A New Breed 3 fight card for September 18

Muay Thai 0
ONE: A New Breed 3 features a five-fight card on September 18. The lineup comprises a series of Muay Thai, kickboxing and MMA bouts...
Read more

Best photos from ONE Championship: A New Breed 2

Photos 0
Check out some of the best photos from ONE Championship: A New Breed 2, that premiered last night (September 11, 2020) from...
Read more

ONE: A New Breed 2 results, Pongsiri PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym vs Sean Clancy

Results 0
ONE Championship: A New Breed 2 features a series of kickboxing, Muay Thai and MMA bouts at Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. The event...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

UFC

Full Fight: Watch Paulo Costa vs Yoel Romero in three-round war at UFC 241

0
Unbeaten challenger Paulo Costa goes up against the defending middleweight champion, undefeated Israel Adesanya in the headliner of UFC 253 on live...
Read more
Muay Thai

ONE Championship: A New Breed 3 fight card for September 18

0
ONE: A New Breed 3 features a five-fight card on September 18. The lineup comprises a series of Muay Thai, kickboxing and MMA bouts...
Read more
MMA

Bellator Euro Series 8 and 9 in Milan join MMA schedule

0
Following a recent announcement of a trio of Bellator MMA events scheduled for October, as well as a new TV deal with CBS Sports...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Press Release

Return to UFC Fight Island: Details announced for five events

0
UFC, the world's premier mixed martial arts organization, and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) today announced details...
Read more
Video

Watch ONE Championship: A New Breed 3 full event video

0
ONE: A New Breed 3 features a series of kickboxing, Muay Thai and MMA bouts at Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. The...
Read more
Press Release

BRAVE CF 41 results: Mohammad Fakhreddine dethrones Daniel Gaucho

0
If you ask Mohammad Fakhreddine about 2020 until today, he'd probably say that this was the worst year of his life. A fire burned...
Read more
UFC

Full Fight: Watch Paulo Costa vs Yoel Romero in three-round war at UFC 241

0
Unbeaten challenger Paulo Costa goes up against the defending middleweight champion, undefeated Israel Adesanya in the headliner of UFC 253 on live...
Read more
UFC

UFC Vegas 11 press conference video

0
Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley square off in a highly anticipated matchup in the main event of UFC Vegas 11 held this...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Jose Pedraza vs. Javier Molina

September 19, 2020

Boxing

UFC Vegas 11: Covington vs. Woodley

September 19, 2020

MMA

Erickson Lubin vs. Terrell Gausha

September 19, 2020

Boxing

WLC 13: Lethwei Showcase

September 25, 2020

Lethwei

In Case You Missed It

UFC

Watch: Israel Adesanya takes interim UFC middleweight title in clash with Kelvin Gastelum

0
Undefeated middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is scheduled to make the second defense of his undisputed belt against unbeaten challenger Paulo Costa in the headliner...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097