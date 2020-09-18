Watch ONE Championship: A New Breed 3 full event video

ONE: A New Breed 3 features a series of kickboxing, Muay Thai and MMA bouts at Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. The main event is ONE Featherweight Muay Thai championship bout between the defending champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy and challenger Magnus Andersson. The full fight card can be found below.

ONE Championship: A New Breed 3 broadcast date and start time in Australia is scheduled for Friday, September 18 at 10:30pm AEST / 8:30pm AWST. You can watch the stream video up top.

The international broadcast details, announced by the promotion, can be found here.

ONE: A New Breed 3 fight card

Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy vs. Magnus Andersson (Muay Thai)

Capitan Petchyindee Academy vs. Petchtanong Petchfergus (Kickboxing)

Sunisa Srisen vs. Rika Ishige (MMA)

Yodpanomrung Jitmuangnon vs. Felipe Lobo (Muay Thai)

Bangpleenoi Petchyindee Academy vs. Yurik Davtyan (Muay Thai)