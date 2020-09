ONE: A New Breed 3 results, Petchmorakot vs Magnus Andersson

ONE Championship: A New Breed 3 features a series of kickboxing, Muay Thai and MMA bouts at Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. The event premieres on September 18 (watch here). The start time in Australia is scheduled for 10:30pm AEST / 8:30pm AWST.

The headline-bout features Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy making the second defense of his ONE featherweight Muay Thai title against Magnus Andersson. The contest is scheduled for five rounds.

ONE Championship: A New Breed 3 results

Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy def. Magnus Andersson by TKO (referee stoppage, R3, Muay Thai)

Capitan Petchyindee Academy def. Petchtanong Petchfergus by KO (punch, R1 at 0:06, Kickboxing) | Watch knockout

Sunisa Srisen def. Rika Ishige by unanimous decision (MMA)

Felipe Lobo def. Yodpanomrung Jitmuangnon by split decision (Muay Thai)

Yurik Davtyan def. Bangpleenoi Petchyindee Academy by KO (left hook, R2 at 0:07, Muay Thai)