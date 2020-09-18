UFC 253 poster released for double championship header topped by Adesanya vs Costa

UFC 253 features a pair of championship bouts live on pay-per-view on September 26. MMA event kicks off the five-event schedule on “Fight Island”, marking the promotion’s second visit to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE for 2020.

Advertisements

In the main event undefeated middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (19-0) makes the second defense of his belt against unbeaten challenger Paulo Costa (13-0). UFC President Dana White anticipate the bout to become the fight of the year.

In the co-main event Dominick Reyes (12-1) and Jan Blachowicz (26-8) battle it out for a vacant light heavyweight title, which was relinquished by former champion Jon Jones. The latter is expected to move up a weight class and make his heavyweight debut.

The official UFC 253 poster was released today. You can check it out below.

The UFC 253 fight card is yet to be finalized. The announced to date list of matchups can be found below.

UFC 253 fight card

Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa

Dominick Reyes vs. Jan Blachowicz

Kai Kara-France vs. Brandon Royval

Ketlen Vieira vs. Sijara Eubanks

Hakeem Dawodu vs. Zubaira Tukhugov

Brad Riddell vs. Alex Da Silva

Diego Sanchez vs. Jake Matthews

Shane Young vs. Ludovit Klein

William Knight vs. Aleksa Camur

Juan Espino vs. Jeff Hughes

Khadis Ibragimov vs. Danilo Marques

Casey Kenney vs. Heili Alateng