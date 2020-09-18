UFC 253 poster released for double championship header topped by Adesanya vs Costa

UFC 253 features a pair of championship bouts live on pay-per-view on September 26. MMA event kicks off the five-event schedule on “Fight Island”, marking the promotion’s second visit to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE for 2020.
In the main event undefeated middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (19-0) makes the second defense of his belt against unbeaten challenger Paulo Costa (13-0). UFC President Dana White anticipate the bout to become the fight of the year.
In the co-main event Dominick Reyes (12-1) and Jan Blachowicz (26-8) battle it out for a vacant light heavyweight title, which was relinquished by former champion Jon Jones. The latter is expected to move up a weight class and make his heavyweight debut.
The official UFC 253 poster was released today. You can check it out below.
The UFC 253 fight card is yet to be finalized. The announced to date list of matchups can be found below.
UFC 253 fight card
- Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa
- Dominick Reyes vs. Jan Blachowicz
- Kai Kara-France vs. Brandon Royval
- Ketlen Vieira vs. Sijara Eubanks
- Hakeem Dawodu vs. Zubaira Tukhugov
- Brad Riddell vs. Alex Da Silva
- Diego Sanchez vs. Jake Matthews
- Shane Young vs. Ludovit Klein
- William Knight vs. Aleksa Camur
- Juan Espino vs. Jeff Hughes
- Khadis Ibragimov vs. Danilo Marques
- Casey Kenney vs. Heili Alateng