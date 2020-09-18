UFC Vegas 11 weigh-in results, Covington vs Woodley

Former interim welterweight champion Colby Covington (15-2) and former undisputed 170-pound titleholder Tyron Woodley (19-5-1) square off in a highly anticipated matchup in the main event of UFC Vegas 11. A day before the fight show the fighters step on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts.

UFC Vegas 11 weigh-in start time in Australia is scheduled for September 19 at 2am AEST / 12 am AWST.

Get UFC Vegas 11 weigh-in results below.

UFC Fight Night: Covington vs. Woodley weigh-in results

Main Card

Colby Covington (171) vs. Tyron Woodley (171)

Donald Cerrone (170.5) vs. Niko Price (170.5)

Khamzat Chimaev (185.5) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (186)

Johnny Walker (205.5) vs. Ryan Spann (205.5)

Mackenzie Dern (115) vs. Randa Markos (115.5)

Kevin Holland (185) vs. Darren Stewart (185.5)

Preliminary Card

Jordan Espinosa (126) vs. David Dvorak (125.5)

Mirsad Bektic (144.5) vs. Damon Jackson (145.5)

Mayra Bueno Silva (125.5) vs. Mara Borella (125)

Jessica-Rose Clark (135.5) vs. Sarah Alpar (135.5)

Darrick Minner (146) vs. T.J. Laramie (145)

Journey Newson (135) vs. Randy Costa (135)

Andre Ewell (134) vs. Irwin Rivera (135.5)

Tyson Nam (136) vs. Jerome Rivera (135)