What’s next for Conor McGregor – should be back in 2021, but no fight guaranteed

Parviz Iskenderov
Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor ahead of his bout against Donald Cerrone at UFC 241 / Pic: UFC Facebook

There is some good news for those following the journey of Conor McGregor inside the Octagon. After a series of recent headlines, including sexual assault allegations leading to arrest in Corsica and scary posts on social media, “The Notorious” is in talks with the UFC.

McGregor was arrested last week, after allegedly exhibiting his private parts to the young woman without her consent as she was making her way to the toilet at the bar in Corsica. He was released shortly after with no charges filed, as well as “vigorously” denied the allegations and any wrongdoing.

According to TMZ “The Notorious” also took it to his private Facebook page, addressing some of the past incidents, as well as a recent situation in Corsica. He wrote it was all set up and stated: “Never will I fold!”.

“I will never kill myself no matter how many wish for it,” McGregor wrote. Try set me up all yous f***ing want over and over the truth will always set me free! Be it baby father claims, rape, indecent exposure, bullsh*t WhatsApp group sh*t. You f***ing name it. Never will I fold!”

“The truth is the truth and it gives me wings! I know my character! God bless DNA! God bless Cctv! God bless Eye witness! God bless the truth! The truth is power! Never will a dime be paid to anyone coming at me with vicious lies! Now now not f***ing ever! I will fight! And I am only beginning to fight!”

“All these past incidents you will see! They will not be forgotten! I will not allow these people to just accuse me and then disappear into the dark to attempt to ruin someone else life! No f***ing way!”

‘Some fun stuff for Conor McGregor’

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor (22-4) hasn’t fought since January 2020, when he destroyed Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds. Prior to the fight he was in fact looking for a busy season.

Coronavirus pandemic put a stop to it. In June he (once again) announced his retirement, and hasn’t fought since.

Nevertheless, UFC President Dana White said on SportsCenter today that there is something in the works for 2021. McGregor is indeed expected to be back, yet there is currently no guarantee he will actually compete inside the MMA cage.

“We’re actually working on some fun stuff for Conor at the beginning of next year,” Dana White said. “I’m not saying he’s coming back to fight guaranteed, but we’re talking right now about some stuff.”

Earlier this month McGrgeor posted on Twitter that he was tested by USADA, meaning he is still in the poll, and can potentially be back in action, although, at this stage being officially retired. In August he also hinted on potential return sharing his photo with Nate Diaz.

