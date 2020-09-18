WLC: Lethwei Showcase full fight card announced

World Lethwei Championship (WLC), the world’s largest bareknuckle fighting organisation, has released the full fight card for WLC 13: Lethwei Showcase. In the main event, Light Welterweight World Lethwei Champion Antonio Faria (3-0 lethwei) defends his title for the first time against Spanish veteran Francisco Vinuelas (0-0 lethwei). In the co-main event, Spain’s Nicolas Mendes takes on Thailand’s Saensuek. The rest of the fight card is also released and world-class lethwei athletes from nine countries will do battle in this spectacle.

Advertisements

WLC: Lethwei Showcase will air on 25 September at 6.30pm Myanmar time (5am Pacific Time, 8am Eastern Time, 1pm London Time) and is available on UFC Fight Pass, Canal+ and other broadcast partners across 100 countries. Please check your local listings.

World Lethwei Championship chairman Zay Thiha stated, “The future of combat sports is lethwei and this spectacle will be a showcase for the sport on the global platform. We are excited to continue to produce world-class lethwei content that is now accessible globally and to create the future generation of lethwei athletes and fans.”

Antonio Faria has the most knockouts in World Lethwei Championship history and has never seen the judges’ scorecards in three outings. His bouts have been immortalized as some of the most exciting fights in lethwei history. At WLC: Mighty Warriors last February, he defeated Saw Htoo Aung to become the inaugural Light Welterweight World Lethwei Champion and will now defend his title for the first time.

Francisco Vinuelas is a veteran of the Chinese mixed martial arts and kickboxing circuit. In his two-decades long martial arts career, he has amassed more than 60 official fights across all disciplines. Vinuelas started out in Vale Tudo competitions as a teenager before moving on to focus on mixed martial arts and now looks to take the next step by becoming World Lethwei Champion.

Nicolas Mendes is a former IFMA Champion and Golden Fight Tournament Champion. The lanky Spaniard is effective in using his range and poses a stylistic matchup for all his opponents with his accurate straight punches and devastating knees.

Advertisements

Saensuek is a teenage Muay Thai prodigy training out of Venum Training Camp in Pattaya, Thailand. Despite his young age, he has amassed close to fifty fights, having competed in all the major competitions in Thailand.

Two of the world’s best Light Middleweights will face off as Brazil’s Leehaney Henrique takes on Russia’s Vladimir Shulyak. Henrique is an aggressive brawler while Shulyak has a technical style that is predicated on accuracy, making this an interesting stylistic matchup.

Fresh off a victory at the last World Lethwei Championship spectacle in January, Myanmar’s Saw Hla Min returns to take on Argentina’s Yoel Paique. In the Women’s Bantamweight division, Thailand’s Petchnaree faces Italy’s Miriam Sabot. Two other Bantamweight bouts fill out the card as Myanmar’s Pha Kyaw Hae takes on Thailand’s Bandasak and Jay Chay from Myanmar welcomes Elamghari Ayoub of Morocco to World Lethwei Championship.

WLC 13: Lethwei Showcase fight card

Antonio Faria (c) vs. Jose Francisco Vinuelas – WLC Light Welterweight title

Nicolas Mendes vs. Saensuek – Middleweight

Leehaney Henrique vs. Vladimir Shulyak – Light Middleweight

Saw Hla Min vs. Yoel Paique – Light Welterweight

Pha Kyaw Hae vs. Bandasak – Bantamweight

Petchnaree vs. Miriam Sabot – Women’s Bantamweight

Jay Chay vs. Elamghari Ayoub – Bantamweight