Lubin vs Gausha results, full fight card, start time and how to watch

The scheduled for twelve rounds WBC super welterweight title eliminator between Erickson Lubin (22-1, 16 KOs) and Terrell Gausha (21-1-1, 10 KOs) headlines the PBC on Showtime fight card on September 19. The event takes place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, featuring a three-fight card (weigh-in results here).

Boxing fans can watch Lubin vs Gausha live on Showtime. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, September 19 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. In Australia the schedule converts to Sunday, September 20 at 11 am AEST / 9 am AWST.

Get Lubin vs Gausha results below.

Erickson Lubin vs. Terrell Gausha

Tugstsogt Nyambayar vs. Cobia Breedy

Jaron Ennis vs. Juan Carlos Abreu