Search
Results

Lubin vs Gausha results, full fight card, start time and how to watch

Newswire
Erickson Lubin vs Terrell Gausha
Erickson Lubin and Terrell Gausha at weigh-ins for their WBC super welterweight title eliminator / Pic: Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

The scheduled for twelve rounds WBC super welterweight title eliminator between Erickson Lubin (22-1, 16 KOs) and Terrell Gausha (21-1-1, 10 KOs) headlines the PBC on Showtime fight card on September 19. The event takes place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, featuring a three-fight card (weigh-in results here).

Advertisements

Boxing fans can watch Lubin vs Gausha live on Showtime. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, September 19 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. In Australia the schedule converts to Sunday, September 20 at 11 am AEST / 9 am AWST.

Get Lubin vs Gausha results below.

Erickson Lubin vs. Terrell Gausha

Tugstsogt Nyambayar vs. Cobia Breedy

Jaron Ennis vs. Juan Carlos Abreu

Advertisements

Share This

More
BoxingFeaturedLatest NewsResults

Add a comment

Related

Erickson Lubin vs Terrell Gausha weigh-in results

Boxing 0
Erickson Lubin (22-1, 16 KOs) and Terrell Gausha (21-1-1, 10 KOs) meet in the WBC super welterweight title eliminator on September 19. The scheduled...
Read more

Watch Charlo Doubleheader preview: Six-fight special live on Showtime PPV (video)

Boxing 0
Premier Boxing Champions presents a two-card program on Saturday, September 26 on Showtime pay-per-view. The event titled "Charlo Doubleheader" features six bouts, where five...
Read more

Preview Lubin vs Gausha – WBC super welterweight title eliminator (video)

Boxing 0
Erickson Lubin (22-1, 16 KOs) and Terrell Gausha (21-1-1, 10 KOs) square off in a 12-round WBC super welterweight title eliminator on September 19....
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Results

Jose Pedraza vs Javier Molina results

0
The scheduled for ten rounds junior welterweight matchup between Jose Pedraza (27-3, 13 KOs) and Javier Molina (22-2, 9 KOs) headlines the nine-fight Top...
Read more
Results

Lubin vs Gausha results, full fight card, start time and how to watch

0
The scheduled for twelve rounds WBC super welterweight title eliminator between Erickson Lubin (22-1, 16 KOs) and Terrell Gausha (21-1-1, 10 KOs) headlines the...
Read more
Results

UFC Vegas 11 results, Covington vs Woodley

0
UFC Vegas 11 features fourteen bouts at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV on September 19 (September 20 in Australia). In the main event...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Results

Jose Pedraza vs Javier Molina results

0
The scheduled for ten rounds junior welterweight matchup between Jose Pedraza (27-3, 13 KOs) and Javier Molina (22-2, 9 KOs) headlines the nine-fight Top...
Read more
Results

Lubin vs Gausha results, full fight card, start time and how to watch

0
The scheduled for twelve rounds WBC super welterweight title eliminator between Erickson Lubin (22-1, 16 KOs) and Terrell Gausha (21-1-1, 10 KOs) headlines the...
Read more
Results

Thai Fight: New Normal results

0
Thai Fight: New Normal presents nine bouts on Saturday, September 19 at MCC Hall The Mall Bangkapi in Bangkok, Thailand. In the main event...
Read more
Results

UFC Vegas 11 results, Covington vs Woodley

0
UFC Vegas 11 features fourteen bouts at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV on September 19 (September 20 in Australia). In the main event...
Read more
Photos

Best shots from ONE Championship: A New Breed 3

0
Check out some of the best photos from ONE Championship: A New Breed 3, that premiered last night (September 18, 2020) from...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Jose Pedraza vs. Javier Molina

September 19, 2020

Boxing

UFC Vegas 11: Covington vs. Woodley

September 19, 2020

MMA

Erickson Lubin vs. Terrell Gausha

September 19, 2020

Boxing

WLC 13: Lethwei Showcase

September 25, 2020

Lethwei

In Case You Missed It

UFC

Watch: Israel Adesanya takes interim UFC middleweight title in clash with Kelvin Gastelum

0
Undefeated middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is scheduled to make the second defense of his undisputed belt against unbeaten challenger Paulo Costa in the headliner...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097