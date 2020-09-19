Search
Erickson Lubin vs Terrell Gausha weigh-in results

Erickson Lubin vs Terrell Gausha
Erickson Lubin and Terrell Gausha at the weigh-ins / Pic: Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

Erickson Lubin (22-1, 16 KOs) and Terrell Gausha (21-1-1, 10 KOs) meet in the WBC super welterweight title eliminator on September 19. The scheduled for twelve rounds contest headlines the Premier Boxing Champions fight card live on Showtime from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

The three-fight card also includes a pair of ten-round matchups, featuring Tugstsogt Nyambayar (11-1, 9 KOs) up against Cobia Breedy (15-0, 5 KOs) at featherweight, and Jaron Ennis (25-0, 23 KOs) face off Juan Carlos Abreu (23-5-1, 21 KOs) at welterweight.

A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective boxing bouts. Get Lubin vs Gausha weigh-in results below.

Lubin vs Gausha weigh-in results

Erickson Lubin (153.75) vs. Terrell Gausha (153)

Tugstsogt Nyambayar (125.5) vs. Cobia Breedy (125.5)

Jaron Ennis (146) vs. Juan Carlos Abreu (150.25)*

*Missed weight.

