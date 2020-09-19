Search
Jose Pedraza vs Javier Molina results

Javier Molina weighs-in for his bout against Jose Pedraza
Javier Molina weighs-in for his bout against Jose Pedraza / Pic: Top Rank Boxing Twitter

The scheduled for ten rounds junior welterweight matchup between Jose Pedraza (27-3, 13 KOs) and Javier Molina (22-2, 9 KOs) headlines the nine-fight Top Rank Boxing fight card taking place inside the “Bubble” at MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, NV on September 19. The fight fans can watch the event live on ESPN Plus.

The Pedraza vs Molina start time is scheduled for Saturday, September 19 at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT, when boxing action begins on the undercard. The main card follows at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. In Australia the schedule converts to Sunday, September 20 at 9:30 am AEST / 7:30 am AWST for the undercard, and 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST for the main card.

Get Pedraza vs Molina results below.

Pedraza vs Molina results

Jose Pedraza vs. Javier Molina

Efe Ajagba vs. Jonnie Price

Robeisy Ramirez vs. Felix Caraballo

Leo Ruiz vs. Rodrigo Solis

Christian Montano vs. Ryan Adams

Bryan Lua vs. Luis Norambuena

Jahi Tucker vs. Deandre Anderson

Kasir Goldston vs. Isaiah Varnell

Frevian Gonzalez vs. Carlos Marrero

