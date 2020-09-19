Pedraza vs Molina start time, how to watch, main event, full fight card

Junior Welterweights Jose Pedraza (27-3, 13 KOs) and Javier Molina (22-2, 9 KOs) battle it out in the main event of Top Rank fight card on September 19. Boxing event airs live on ESPN+ from inside the “Bubble” at MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, NV.

The co-feature is a heavyweight matchup between Efe Ajagba and Jonnie Price. The full fight card can be found below. Weigh-in results here.

Jose Pedraza vs Javier Molina start time

Boxing fans can watch Pedraza vs Molina live on ESPN Plus. The main card date and start time is scheduled for Saturday, September 19 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The action begins on the undercard, kicking off at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT.

In Australia the schedule coverts to Sunday, September 20 at 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST for the main card, following the preliminary card at 9:30 am AEST / 7:30 am AWST.

Pedraza vs Molina fight card

The Pedraza vs Molina fight card comprises a total of nine bouts. The complete lineup can be found below.

Jose Pedraza vs. Javier Molina – 10 rounds, junior welterweight

Efe Ajagba vs. Jonnie Price – 10 rounds, heavyweight

Robeisy Ramirez vs. Felix Caraballo – 8 rounds, featherweight

Leo Ruiz vs. Rodrigo Solis – 6 rounds, junior middleweight

Christian Montano vs. Ryan Adams – 6 rounds, super middleweight

Bryan Lua vs. Luis Norambuena – 4 rounds, lightweight

Jahi Tucker vs. Deandre Anderson – 4 rounds, welterweight

Kasir Goldston vs. Isaiah Varnell – 4 rounds, welterweight

Frevian Gonzalez vs. Carlos Marrero – 4 rounds, junior lightweight