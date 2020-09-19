Jose Pedraza vs Javier Molina weigh-in results and video

Jose Pedraza (27-3, 13 KOs) and Javier Molina (22-2, 9 KOs) square off on the top of Top Rank Boxing fight card live on ESPN Plus from MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, NV. The start time of a nine-bout lineup is scheduled for September 19 at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT.

A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Get Pedraza vs. Molina weigh-in results below.

Pedraza vs Molina weigh-in results

Jose Pedraza (141.5) vs. Javier Molina (141.7) – 10 rounds, junior welterweight

Efe Ajagba (242.3) vs. Jonnie Price (265.4) – 10 rounds, heavyweight

Robeisy Ramirez (125.9) vs. Felix Caraballo (125.7) – 8 rounds, featherweight

Leo Ruiz (151.4) vs. Rodrigo Solis (151.4) – 6 rounds, junior middleweight

Christian Montano (167.3) vs. Ryan Adams (165.5) – 6 rounds, super middleweight

Bryan Lua (134.5) vs. Luis Norambuena (134) – 4 rounds, lightweight

Jahi Tucker (143.6) vs. Deandre Anderson (147.1) – 4 rounds, welterweight

Kasir Goldston (142.8) vs. Isaiah Varnell (142.8) – 4 rounds, welterweight

Frevian Gonzalez (131.8) vs. Carlos Marrero (131.1) – 4 rounds, junior lightweight