Melvin Manhoef, Oliver Enkamp and Terry Brazier join Bellator 248 in Paris

Two exciting marquee bouts have joined Bellator Paris on Saturday, October 10 from Accor Arena in Paris, with the addition of a light heavyweight contest featuring combat sports legend Melvin Manhoef (32-14-1, 2 NC) facing Cameroon’s Simon Biyong (7-1) and a welterweight matchup pitting Sweden’s Oliver Enkamp (9-2) against France’s Emmanuel Dawa (9-3).

A limited number of fans will be allowed in attendance for this historic event. Tickets are currently available at accorarena.com and bellator.fr.

Additionally, several French fighters are now scheduled to compete at this landmark event on October 10 and represent their country at Bellator Paris, including the recently signed Yves Landu (15-8),who goes to battle with England’s Terry Brazier (11-3) at lightweight and Davy Gallon (18-7-2), who meets Dutch competitor Brian Hooi (16-7, 1 NC) in a 158-pound contract weight bout. Additionally, Aubervilliers’ undefeated Fabacary Diatta (6-0) faces England’s Dominique Wooding (6-3) at featherweight, Paris’ Jean N’Doye (8-1) looks to hand Ireland’s Ciaran Clarke (2-0) the first loss of his career in a 145-pound contest, and knockout artist William Gomis (6-2) takes on SBG Ireland’s Dylan Logan (4-4) at featherweight. Also on the card, Creteil’’s decorated fighter Maguy Berchel (10-4-1) meets French combat sports veteran Lucie Bertaud (2-2) in a women’s flyweight contest.

Just announced last week, the main event of Bellator Paris features renowned Frenchman Cheick Kongo (30-10-2, 1 NC), who will face off against Tim Johnson (14-6) in a heavyweight clash, while an exciting welterweight showcasing Michael “Venom” Page (17-1), better known to fans as “MVP,” who returns with the intention of spoiling the Bellator debut of undefeated former Cage Warriors champion, Ross Houston (8-0, 1 NC).

Making his ninth appearance for Bellator MMA, the Dutch superstar has put together an impressive resume over a 25-year career that has seen him finish 29 of his 32 victims via knockout, including 26 in the first round and eight in the opening minute of action. A native of Amsterdam, Netherlands, the 44-year-old will now look to add to a trio of impressive knockouts that he’s collected since joining the promotion back in 2014, a run that includes a highlight-reel first round knockout over Hisaki Kato at Bellator 146. Fighting out of Genova, Italy, the 29-year-old knockout artist Simon Biyong will be searching for his fifth consecutive victory and first under with Bellator MMA on October 10. With six of his seven career wins coming by way of knockout, including three in the first round of action, the Yaoundé, Cameroon-native hopes to make quick work of his veteran opponent once again when he makes his promotional debut inside Accor Arena.

Following a seven-fight winning streak to begin his professional career, Oliver Enkamp earned a pair of bouts with the UFC, before collecting consecutive victories at Bellator 223 and Bellator 240 to begin his highly anticipated Bellator MMA tenure. Now, the 29-year-old Stockholm, Sweden-native will look to collect his 10th career win and add to an already impressive resume that includes eight career finishes and has earned him the nickname “The Future”. Hailing from Paris, France, the 35-year-old Emmanuel Dawa will be making his promotional debut on his home turf inside the Accor Arena on October 10. The Snake Team-product enters the contest having won eight of his last 10 bouts, including a pair of first round knockouts in an unblemished 2019 campaign. With six of his nine career victories coming by way of knockout, including four of the first-round variety, Dawa hopes to add to that total and make the most of his Paris homecoming.

Bellator Paris fight card

Heavyweight Feature Bout: Cheick Kongo (30-10-2, 1 NC) vs. Tim Johnson (14-6)

Welterweight Feature Bout: Michael Page (17-1) vs. Ross Houston (8-0, 1 NC)

Light Heavyweight Feature Bout: Melvin Manhoef (32-14-1, 2 NC) vs. Simon Biyong (7-1)

Welterweight Feature Bout: Oliver Enkamp (9-2) vs. Emmanuel Dawa (9-3)

Lightweight Bout: Terry Brazier (11-3) vs. Yves Landu (15-8)

158-Pound Contract Weight Bout: Davy Gallon (18-7-2) vs. Brian Hooi (16-7, 1 NC)

Featherweight Bout: Dominique Wooding (6-3) vs. Fabacary Diatta (6-0)

Featherweight Bout: Jean N’Doye (8-1) vs. Ciaran Clarke (2-0)

Featherweight Bout: Dylan Logan (4-4) vs. William Gomis (6-2)

Flyweight Bout: Maguy Berchel (10-4-1) vs. Lucie Bertaud (2-2)