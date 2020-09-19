Search
Kickboxing

One punch, six seconds: Watch one of the fastest KOs in kickboxing history

Parviz Iskenderov
Capitan Petchyindee Academy knocks out Petchtanong Petchfergus
Capitan Petchyindee Academy knocks out Petchtanong Petchfergus in six seconds to score a new record / Pic: ONE Championship Twitter

ONE Championship: A New Breed 3

ONE Championship: A New Breed 3 on September 26 saw the quickest KOs in its Super Series to date. The record also goes in the books as one of the fastest knockouts in kickboxing history overall.

Advertisements

Capitan Petchyindee Academy and Petchtanong Petchfergus squared off in a bantamweight battle, which preceeded the the main event. The scheduled for three rounds contest didn’t go the distance.

It was all over in just six seconds from the bell due to the very first punch thrown by Capitan. You can watch the video of finish, which in fact is a full fight, below. The video of full event is here.

In the main event of ONE Championship: A New Breed 3 Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy makes the second defense of his ONE featherweight Muay Thai title against Magnus Andersson.

The full fight results from the event can be found here.

Advertisements

Share This

More
KickboxingLatest NewsResults

Add a comment

Related

ONE: A New Breed 3 results, Petchmorakot vs Magnus Andersson

Results 0
ONE Championship: A New Breed 3 features a series of kickboxing, Muay Thai and MMA bouts at Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. The event...
Read more

Watch ONE Championship: A New Breed 3 full event video

Video 0
ONE: A New Breed 3 features a series of kickboxing, Muay Thai and MMA bouts at Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. The...
Read more

ONE Championship: A New Breed 3 fight card for September 18

Muay Thai 0
ONE: A New Breed 3 features a five-fight card on September 18. The lineup comprises a series of Muay Thai, kickboxing and MMA bouts...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

UFC

UFC Vegas 11 weigh-in results, Covington vs Woodley

0
Former interim welterweight champion Colby Covington (15-2) and former undisputed 170-pound titleholder Tyron Woodley (19-5-1) square off in a highly anticipated matchup in the...
Read more
UFC

What’s next for Conor McGregor – should be back in 2021, but no fight guaranteed

0
There is some good news for those following the journey of Conor McGregor inside the Octagon. After a series of recent headlines, including sexual...
Read more
UFC

Former Bellator champ Michael Chandler joins UFC, reserve fighter at Khabib vs Gaethje

0
Michael Chandler joins the athlete roster of Ultimate Fighting Championship. The date of his official debut inside the Octagon is yet to be set....
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Kickboxing

Full Fight: Francisco Pintos decisions Pablo Roa to take WKN Argentinian title

0
The World Kickboxing Network released the full fight video, featuring Francisco Pintos up against Pablo Roa in WKN Argentinian super lightweight title...
Read more
Press Release

Melvin Manhoef, Oliver Enkamp and Terry Brazier join Bellator 248 in Paris

0
Two exciting marquee bouts have joined Bellator Paris on Saturday, October 10 from Accor Arena in Paris, with the addition of a light heavyweight...
Read more
Kickboxing

One punch, six seconds: Watch one of the fastest KOs in kickboxing history

0
ONE Championship: A New Breed 3 on September 26 saw the quickest KOs in its Super Series to date. The record also goes in...
Read more
UFC

Full Fight: Dominick Reyes knocks out Chris Weidman at UFC Boston (video)

0
Dominick Reyes goes up against Jan Blachowicz in hopes to become a new light heavyweight champion on September 26 in the co-headliner of UFC...
Read more
UFC

UFC Vegas 11 weigh-in results, Covington vs Woodley

0
Former interim welterweight champion Colby Covington (15-2) and former undisputed 170-pound titleholder Tyron Woodley (19-5-1) square off in a highly anticipated matchup in the...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Jose Pedraza vs. Javier Molina

September 19, 2020

Boxing

UFC Vegas 11: Covington vs. Woodley

September 19, 2020

MMA

Erickson Lubin vs. Terrell Gausha

September 19, 2020

Boxing

WLC 13: Lethwei Showcase

September 25, 2020

Lethwei

In Case You Missed It

UFC

Watch: Israel Adesanya takes interim UFC middleweight title in clash with Kelvin Gastelum

0
Undefeated middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is scheduled to make the second defense of his undisputed belt against unbeaten challenger Paulo Costa in the headliner...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097