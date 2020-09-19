One punch, six seconds: Watch one of the fastest KOs in kickboxing history

ONE Championship: A New Breed 3 on September 26 saw the quickest KOs in its Super Series to date. The record also goes in the books as one of the fastest knockouts in kickboxing history overall.

Advertisements

Capitan Petchyindee Academy and Petchtanong Petchfergus squared off in a bantamweight battle, which preceeded the the main event. The scheduled for three rounds contest didn’t go the distance.

It was all over in just six seconds from the bell due to the very first punch thrown by Capitan. You can watch the video of finish, which in fact is a full fight, below. The video of full event is here.

It’s a new ONE Super Series record! Capitan knocks Petchtanong out in SIX SECONDS ? #ANewBreed3 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship pic.twitter.com/qSnRApWe84 — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) September 18, 2020

In the main event of ONE Championship: A New Breed 3 Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy makes the second defense of his ONE featherweight Muay Thai title against Magnus Andersson.

The full fight results from the event can be found here.