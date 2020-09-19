Thai Fight: New Normal presents nine bouts on Saturday, September 19 at MCC Hall The Mall Bangkapi in Bangkok, Thailand. In the main event Saenchai faces off Rodrigo Freitas. The rest of the card features a series of matchups in Muay Thai and Kard Chuek, where rope is used around hand and forearm instead of the boxing gloves.

Advertisements

The kick off of the event is set for 6 pm Bangkok time, which in Australia converts to 9 pm AEST / 7 pm AEST. The fight fans can watch the full event video live stream here.

Get Thai Fight: New Normal results below.

Thai Fight: New Normal results

Saenchai P.K.Saenchai Muaythai Gym def. Rodrigo Freitas by decision

PTT V.Rujirawong def. Parmit Grover by KO (punch, R1)

Kitti Sor.Jor.Danrayong def. Ruslan Ataev by KO (elbow, R1)

Saensatharn P.K.Saenchai Muaythai Gym def. Andi Uustalu by TKO (elbows, cut, R3)

Tengnueng Sitjesairoong def. Nicolas Mendes by KO (punches, R1)

Payak-Samui Lukjaoporongtom def. Braian Allevato by decision

Petchjeeja Lukjaoporongtom def. Celest Hansen by TKO (elbows, referee stoppage, R1)

Kompikart Mor.Rattana Bundit Sor. Tawanrun def. Jean Carlos Pereira by KO (left hook, R1)

Samingdej Lukjaoporongtom def. Pedro Rodrigues by decision