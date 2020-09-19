UFC Vegas 11 results, Covington vs Woodley

UFC Vegas 11 features fourteen bouts at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV on September 19 (September 20 in Australia). In the main event former interim welterweight champion Colby Covington (15-2) goes up against former undisputed 170-pound titleholder Tyron Woodley (19-5-1). In the co-main event Donald Cerrone (36-15-0) and Niko Price (14-4-0) square off also at welterweight.
UFC Vegas 11 main card start time in the US is set for Saturday, September 19 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, following the undercard kicking off at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT. In Australia the schedule coverts to Sunday, September 20 at 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST for the main card, and 7 am AEST / 5 am AWST for the prelims.
Get UFC Vegas 11: Covington vs Woodley results below.
UFC Fight Night: Covington vs. Woodley results
Main Card
Colby Covington vs. Tyron Woodley
Donald Cerrone vs. Niko Price
Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gerald Meerschaert
Johnny Walker vs. Ryan Spann
Mackenzie Dern vs. Randa Markos
Kevin Holland vs. Darren Stewart
Preliminary Card
Jordan Espinosa vs. David Dvorak
Mirsad Bektic vs. Damon Jackson
Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Mara Borella
Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Sarah Alpar
Darrick Minner vs. T.J. Laramie
Journey Newson vs. Randy Costa
Andre Ewell vs. Irwin Rivera
Tyson Nam vs. Jerome Rivera