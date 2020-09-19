UFC Vegas 11 results, Covington vs Woodley

UFC Vegas 11 features fourteen bouts at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV on September 19 (September 20 in Australia). In the main event former interim welterweight champion Colby Covington (15-2) goes up against former undisputed 170-pound titleholder Tyron Woodley (19-5-1). In the co-main event Donald Cerrone (36-15-0) and Niko Price (14-4-0) square off also at welterweight.

UFC Vegas 11 main card start time in the US is set for Saturday, September 19 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, following the undercard kicking off at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT. In Australia the schedule coverts to Sunday, September 20 at 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST for the main card, and 7 am AEST / 5 am AWST for the prelims.

Get UFC Vegas 11: Covington vs Woodley results below.

UFC Fight Night: Covington vs. Woodley results

Main Card

Colby Covington vs. Tyron Woodley

Donald Cerrone vs. Niko Price

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Johnny Walker vs. Ryan Spann

Mackenzie Dern vs. Randa Markos

Kevin Holland vs. Darren Stewart

Preliminary Card

Jordan Espinosa vs. David Dvorak

Mirsad Bektic vs. Damon Jackson

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Mara Borella

Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Sarah Alpar

Darrick Minner vs. T.J. Laramie

Journey Newson vs. Randy Costa

Andre Ewell vs. Irwin Rivera

Tyson Nam vs. Jerome Rivera