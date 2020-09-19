UFC Vegas 11 start time, USA, Australia, how to watch, Covington vs Woodley, card

UFC Fight Night: Covington vs. Woodley aka UFC Vegas 11 features as many as 14 bouts at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV.

The main event is a battle between former interim welterweight champion, currently ranked No.2 Colby Covington (15-2) and former undisputed 170-pound titleholder Tyron Woodley (19-5-1), currently ranked No.5. The pair of former teammates meets in a highly anticipated showdown following a well-hype verbal warfare.

The co-main event is a contest between Donald Cerrone (36-15-0) and Niko Price (14-4-0). The pair also squares off at welterweight.

Among other bouts, Johnny Walker takes on Ryan Spann, Mackenzie Dern faces off Randa Markos, Kevin Holland goes up against Darren Stewart. The full fight card can be found below. Weigh-in results here.

UFC Vegas 11 start time in the United States

The fight fans in the United States can watch UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Woodley live and exclusive on ESPN Plus. The date and start time is scheduled for Saturday, September 19 at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT when MMA action begins on the preliminary card. The main card follows, starting at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The post-show is scheduled for 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT.

UFC Vegas 11 Australia time

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Vegas 11: Covington vs. Woodley live on UFC Fight Pass. The main card date and start time is set for Sunday, September 20 at 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST. The fight action begins with the preliminary bouts, kicking off at 7 am AEST / 5 am AWST.

UFC Vegas 11 fight Card

UFC Vegas 11 card comprises a total of fourteen matchups. The six-fight main card, follows the preliminary card featuring eight bouts. The complete lineup can be found below.

Main Card

Colby Covington vs. Tyron Woodley

Donald Cerrone vs. Niko Price

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Johnny Walker vs. Ryan Spann

Mackenzie Dern vs. Randa Markos

Kevin Holland vs. Darren Stewart

Preliminary Card

Jordan Espinosa vs. David Dvorak

Mirsad Bektic vs. Damon Jackson

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Mara Borella

Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Sarah Alpar

Journey Newson vs. Randy Costa

Andre Ewell vs. Irwin Rivera

Darrick Minner vs. TJ Laramie

Tyson Nam vs. Jerome Rivera