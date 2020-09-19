Video: Saenchai ‘pushed’ by opponent at Thai Fight: New Normal faceoff

Saenchai is back in the ring tonight, September 19. The famed Muay Thai fighter battles it out in the main event of Thai Fight: New Normal taking place at MCC Hall The Mall Bangkapi in Bangkok, Thailand.

At the official weigh-in ceremony conducted a day before the fight show, the fighters also came face to face. Former Lumpinee Boxing Stadium champion in four weight classes might have indeed come a little bit too close, which as a result forced his opponent to slightly pushed him back. You can watch the video below.

This was at the weigh-ins for #ThaiFight: New Normal in Bangkok. #Saenchai seems to be getting a little too close during the faceoff. He gets slightly pushed back. Probably a 'stunt' aimed to drag attention to the event – pushing and trashtalking is uncommon for #MuayThai, right? pic.twitter.com/HSSxldBXyF — Parviz Iskenderov (@parviziskender) September 19, 2020

“Pushing and trash-talking” is uncommon for Muay Thai. So one can say it was perhaps just a stunt initiated by the Thai fighter in order to drag some more attention for the first Thai Fight event since the pandemic started. Or maybe it’s just a sense of humor?

A day earlier Saenchai posted another video, where he is pushed forward, and is falling on his next opponent. See it below.

And here is another video from #Saenchai's page on FB posted a day earlier. Seems like they were filming for TikTok? pic.twitter.com/PlgBcpLQKo — Parviz Iskenderov (@parviziskender) September 19, 2020

In a way or another, there likely won’t be much joking inside the ring, as they are definitely expected to fight for real.

The full fight card for Thai Fight: New Normal can be found here. Muay Thai fans can watch the event live on Ch28 in Thailand, LINE TV and the promotion’s channel on YouTube. The start time is set for 6 pm local time.