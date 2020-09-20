BRAVE CF 42 fight card, Torres vs Santella

BRAVE Combat Federation returns to the Kingdom of Bahrain, for the second consecutive week with BRAVE CF 42, on September 24th. The promotion released the full fight card of the event and it brings 12 different nations represented inside the cage, apart from the first round of the prestigious Flyweight World Title Tournament.

Advertisements

The 12 countries, from four different continents, sending fighters to BRAVE CF 42 are: United States, Finland, Russia, Brazil, Bahrain, Wales, Kyrgyzstan, Sweden, France, Philippines, Poland, and India.

Bringing multiple countries together is a trademark of BRAVE Combat Federation, the only truly global MMA promotion in the world. The Bahrain-based organization has consistently put together cards featuring dozens of international athletes.

Another huge highlight of BRAVE CF 42, the second stop of the “Kombat Kingdom” series, is the Flyweight World Title Tournament, the eight-men knockout bracket that will decide the inaugural BRAVE Combat Federation Flyweight champion of the world.

Three of the first four quarter-finals are scheduled to take place during BRAVE CF 42, with the clash between fellow-countrymen Jose “Shorty” Torres and Sean “Shorty Rock” Santella headlining the card.

The other two tournament bouts scheduled are Zach Makovsky vs Abdul Hussein and Flavio Queiroz vs Velimurad Alkhasov. The fourth and final first round match was postponed due to Brazil’s Marcel Adur surgery. The date of his bout against Dustin Ortiz is yet to be confirmed.

For the host-country Bahrain, the most important fight of the night is, without a doubt, Hamza “The Pride of Bahrain” Kooheji vs Aidan James, from Wales. Hamza is the most popular Bahraini fighter after and will face James, arguably, the toughest test of his career so far. A win over the Welsh prodigy can put him in the picture for a Bantamweight title shot.

BRAVE CF 42: Torres vs. Santella

Flyweight Jose Torres vs. Sean Santella

Flyweight Zach Makovsky vs. Abdul Hussein

Flyweight Flavio Queiroz vs. Velimurad Alkhasov

Bantamweight Hamza Kooheji vs. Aidan James

Bantamweight Kasum Kasumov vs. Ryskulbek Ibraimov

Welterweight David Jacobsson vs. Ibrahim Mane

Lightweight Rolando Dy vs. Maciej Gierszewski

Amateur Featherweight Ali Yaqoob vs. Ariz Ahmed