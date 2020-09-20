Search
Press Release

BRAVE CF 42 fight card, Torres vs Santella

Newswire
Brave CF 42 fight card
Brave CF 42 fight card

BRAVE CF 42 full fight card released with 12 nations represented and the Flyweight Tournament quarter-finals

BRAVE Combat Federation returns to the Kingdom of Bahrain, for the second consecutive week with BRAVE CF 42, on September 24th. The promotion released the full fight card of the event and it brings 12 different nations represented inside the cage, apart from the first round of the prestigious Flyweight World Title Tournament.

Advertisements

The 12 countries, from four different continents, sending fighters to BRAVE CF 42 are: United States, Finland, Russia, Brazil, Bahrain, Wales, Kyrgyzstan, Sweden, France, Philippines, Poland, and India.

Bringing multiple countries together is a trademark of BRAVE Combat Federation, the only truly global MMA promotion in the world. The Bahrain-based organization has consistently put together cards featuring dozens of international athletes.

Another huge highlight of BRAVE CF 42, the second stop of the “Kombat Kingdom” series, is the Flyweight World Title Tournament, the eight-men knockout bracket that will decide the inaugural BRAVE Combat Federation Flyweight champion of the world.

Three of the first four quarter-finals are scheduled to take place during BRAVE CF 42, with the clash between fellow-countrymen Jose “Shorty” Torres and Sean “Shorty Rock” Santella headlining the card.

The other two tournament bouts scheduled are Zach Makovsky vs Abdul Hussein and Flavio Queiroz vs Velimurad Alkhasov. The fourth and final first round match was postponed due to Brazil’s Marcel Adur surgery. The date of his bout against Dustin Ortiz is yet to be confirmed.

For the host-country Bahrain, the most important fight of the night is, without a doubt, Hamza “The Pride of Bahrain” Kooheji vs Aidan James, from Wales. Hamza is the most popular Bahraini fighter after and will face James, arguably, the toughest test of his career so far. A win over the Welsh prodigy can put him in the picture for a Bantamweight title shot.

BRAVE CF 42: Torres vs. Santella

  • Flyweight Jose Torres vs. Sean Santella
  • Flyweight Zach Makovsky vs. Abdul Hussein
  • Flyweight Flavio Queiroz vs. Velimurad Alkhasov
  • Bantamweight Hamza Kooheji vs. Aidan James
  • Bantamweight Kasum Kasumov vs. Ryskulbek Ibraimov
  • Welterweight David Jacobsson vs. Ibrahim Mane
  • Lightweight Rolando Dy vs. Maciej Gierszewski
  • Amateur Featherweight Ali Yaqoob vs. Ariz Ahmed
Advertisements

Share This

More
Latest NewsMMAPress Release

Add a comment

Related

BRAVE CF 41 results: Mohammad Fakhreddine dethrones Daniel Gaucho

Press Release 0
If you ask Mohammad Fakhreddine about 2020 until today, he'd probably say that this was the worst year of his life. A fire burned...
Read more

BRAVE CF 41: Gaucho vs Fakhreddine weigh-in results

Press Release 0
BRAVE Combat Federation will be holding its 41th edition this Thursday, September 17th, in Bahrain to kick-off the Kombat Kingdom series. One day before...
Read more

Muhammad Mokaev vs Jamie Kelly official for BRAVE CF 43

Press Release 0
The hottest prospect in Mixed Martial Arts is set for a quick turnaround as BRAVE Combat Federation, the fastest-growing MMA promotion in the world,...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Boxing

Watch Erickson Lubin vs Terrell Gausha full event fight video highlights

0
Erickson Lubin scored a unanimous decision over Terrell Gausha to win WBC super welterweight title eliminator in the headliner of three-fight PBC card live...
Read more
Boxing

Jose Pedraza decisions Javier Molina: Watch full fight video highlights

0
Jose Pedraza scored a unanimous decision over Javier Molina after ten rounds at junior welterweight earlier today (Sept. 20 AEST). The bout...
Read more
UFC

Watch Colby Covington vs Tyron Woodley full fight video highlights

0
Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 11 held at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV on...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Boxing

Watch Erickson Lubin vs Terrell Gausha full event fight video highlights

0
Erickson Lubin scored a unanimous decision over Terrell Gausha to win WBC super welterweight title eliminator in the headliner of three-fight PBC card live...
Read more
Press Release

Erickson Lubin wins WBC super welterweight title eliminator against Terrell Gausha

0
Erickson "The Hammer" Lubin out-classed Terrell Gausha in a WBC Super Welterweight Title Eliminator to set up a matchup with the winner of the...
Read more
Boxing

Jose Pedraza decisions Javier Molina: Watch full fight video highlights

0
Jose Pedraza scored a unanimous decision over Javier Molina after ten rounds at junior welterweight earlier today (Sept. 20 AEST). The bout...
Read more
Press Release

BRAVE CF 42 fight card, Torres vs Santella

0
BRAVE Combat Federation returns to the Kingdom of Bahrain, for the second consecutive week with BRAVE CF 42, on September 24th. The promotion released...
Read more
UFC

Watch Colby Covington vs Tyron Woodley full fight video highlights

0
Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 11 held at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV on...
Read more

Fight Schedule

WLC 13: Lethwei Showcase

September 25, 2020

Lethwei

UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa

September 26, 2020

MMA

Josh Taylor vs. Apinun Khongsong

September 26, 2020

Boxing

Charlo Doubleheader

September 26, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Kickboxing

One punch, six seconds: Watch one of the fastest KOs in kickboxing history

0
ONE Championship: A New Breed 3 on September 26 saw the quickest KOs in its Super Series to date. The record also goes in...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097