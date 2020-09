Erickson Lubin scored a unanimous decision over Terrell Gausha to win WBC super welterweight title eliminator in the headliner of three-fight PBC card live on Showtime on September 20 (AEST) (results here). Watch the full event video highlights, also featuring Tugstsogt Nyambayar taking a split decision over Cobia Breedy, and Jaron Ennis’s sixth-round stoppage of Juan Carlos Abreu.