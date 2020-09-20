Watch Colby Covington vs Tyron Woodley full fight video highlights

Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 11 held at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV on September 19 (September 20 in Australia). A highly anticipated matchup featured former interim welterweight titleholder and undisputed title challenger up against former undisputed 170-pound champion.

Former teammates, Covington and Woodley, have been engaged in a verbal warfare for quite a while. Now they had a chance to square the differences inside the MMA cage, where no talk is required.

The scheduled for five rounds encounter didn’t go the full distance. “Chaos” claimed the win via stoppage at 1 minute and 19 seconds into the last round. Woodley reportedly suffered rib injury.

You can watch the Covington vs Woodley full fight video highlights below from the result to handshake, which did not actually happen.

Oficial, por TKO (lesión) @ColbyCovMMA vence a Tyron Woodley en el quinto round en #UFCVegas11 pic.twitter.com/RpQfjKuKPT — ufcespanol (@UFCEspanol) September 20, 2020

"I want my belt back! Where's my f—kin' belt? Where you at, Usman? Where you at, Street Judas?"@ColbyCovMMA wants the smoke ? #UFCVegas11 pic.twitter.com/k7dOSJLOhv — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 20, 2020

With the win Colby Covington updated his record to 16-2 and rebounded from the defeat suffered in his previous bout against the reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. Tyron Woodley lost the third fight in a row and dropped to 19-6-1.

The complete UFC Vegas 11 results can be found here. The post-fight press conference live stream is available here.