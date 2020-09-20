Search
Video: Khamzat Chimaev destroys Gerald Meerschaert with first punch at UFC Vegas 11

Parviz Iskenderov
Khamzat Chimaev knocks out Gerald Meerschaert at UFC Vegas 11
Khamzat Chimaev knocks out Gerald Meerschaert in 17 seconds at UFC Vegas 11 / Pic: ESPNMMA Twitter

1 punch, 17 seconds, KO

Khamzat Chimaev was once again in action, when he faced fellow-middleweight Gerald Meerschaert. The pair battle it out on the main card at UFC Vegas 11 on September 20 (AEST).

As well as Chimaev’s first two fights inside the UFC Octagon in July, the contest ended prior to the final horn. This time it was all over in as many as 17 seconds only.

Chimaev stalked Meerschaert to deliver one shot, which dropped his opponent to the ground and that was it. The referee immediately intervened and waved the fight off. Watch the knockout video below.

With the win Khamzat Chimaev remained undefeated and updated his record to 9-0. Gerald Meerschaert suffered the second defeat in a row and dropped to 31-14.

In addition, ESPN MMA reported (via Twitter) that “Khamzat Chimaev became the quickest fighter to 3-0 in UFC modern era history, surpassing Johnny Walker’s 105 days. Chimaev is also the fastest to three wins at any point in a UFC career, surpassing Bobby Green’s 84 days.”

In the main event of UFC Vegas 11 Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley square off in a highly anticipated matchup. The complete results from the event can be found here.

