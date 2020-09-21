Search
Muay Thai

Video: 40-year-old Muay Thai legend Saenchai records 55th win in a row

Parviz Iskenderov
Saenchai push kick
Saenchai throws teep-kick at Thai Fight: New Normal / Pic: Facebook

After more than seven months of layoff Saenchai was back in action this past Saturday (September 19) in Bangkok, Thailand. The famed Muay Thai fighter headlined “Thai Fight: New Normal”, which was the first event since January 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisements

Saenchai faced Rodrigo Freitas of Brazil. The pair went a distance. In the end the representative of the country-host earned a unanimous decision. In addition, he recorded the 55th straight victory to remain unbeaten since November 2014.

In July, former Lumpinee Boxing Stadium champion in four weight classes, Saenchai turned 40. Nevertheless, he still puts on a spectacular performance, which includes head kicks, sweeps, elbows, and everything in between, including his trademark – cartwheel kick.

You can watch some of the highlight clips below. The full event video can be found here.

In addition, the promotion has already scheduled its next event, Thai Fight: Begins, for October 17.

The complete results from Thai Fight: New Normal can be found here.

Advertisements

Share This

More
FeaturedLatest NewsMuay ThaiResults

Add a comment

Related

Thai Fight: New Normal results

Results 0
Thai Fight: New Normal presents nine bouts on Saturday, September 19 at MCC Hall The Mall Bangkapi in Bangkok, Thailand. In the main event...
Read more

Watch Thai Fight: New Normal full event video live stream – Saenchai headlines

Muay Thai 0
Thai Fight: New Normal features a series of Muay Thai and Kard Chuek bouts tonight at MCC Hall The Mall Bangkapi in Bangkok, Thailand....
Read more

Video: Saenchai ‘pushed’ by opponent at Thai Fight: New Normal faceoff

Muay Thai 0
Saenchai is back in the ring tonight, September 19. The famed Muay Thai fighter battles it out in the main event of Thai Fight:...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

UFC

UFC 253 card: Eleven bouts set for return to Fight Island topped by Adesanya vs Costa

0
UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa takes place at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE aka "Fight Island" on Sunday, September 27....
Read more
Muay Thai

Video: 40-year-old Muay Thai legend Saenchai records 55th win in a row

0
After more than seven months of layoff Saenchai was back in action this past Saturday (September 19) in Bangkok, Thailand. The famed Muay Thai...
Read more
UFC

Countdown to UFC 253: Adesanya vs Costa – Full Episode (video)

0
UFC 253 airs live on pay-per-view from "Fight Island" on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE on September 26. The fight card...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

UFC

UFC 253 card: Eleven bouts set for return to Fight Island topped by Adesanya vs Costa

0
UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa takes place at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE aka "Fight Island" on Sunday, September 27....
Read more
Boxing

PBC on FS1, September 23: Three-fight boxing card topped by Nestor Bravo vs Jose Luis Gallegos

0
Unbeaten lightweight boxing prospect Nestor Bravo Velazquez takes on Jose Luis Gallegos in the scheduled for ten rounds bout live on FS1...
Read more
Muay Thai

Video: 40-year-old Muay Thai legend Saenchai records 55th win in a row

0
After more than seven months of layoff Saenchai was back in action this past Saturday (September 19) in Bangkok, Thailand. The famed Muay Thai...
Read more
Boxing

Josh Taylor vs Apinun Khongsong live from London, September 26

0
Unified champion Josh Taylor faces off IBF No.1 contender Apinun Khongsong in defense of his WBA and IBF light welterweight belts this...
Read more
UFC

Countdown to UFC 253: Adesanya vs Costa – Full Episode (video)

0
UFC 253 airs live on pay-per-view from "Fight Island" on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE on September 26. The fight card...
Read more

Fight Schedule

WLC 13: Lethwei Showcase

September 25, 2020

Lethwei

UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa

September 26, 2020

MMA

Josh Taylor vs. Apinun Khongsong

September 26, 2020

Boxing

Charlo Doubleheader

September 26, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

UFC

Watch Colby Covington vs Tyron Woodley full fight video highlights

0
Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 11 held at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV on...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097