Video: 40-year-old Muay Thai legend Saenchai records 55th win in a row

After more than seven months of layoff Saenchai was back in action this past Saturday (September 19) in Bangkok, Thailand. The famed Muay Thai fighter headlined “Thai Fight: New Normal”, which was the first event since January 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic.

Saenchai faced Rodrigo Freitas of Brazil. The pair went a distance. In the end the representative of the country-host earned a unanimous decision. In addition, he recorded the 55th straight victory to remain unbeaten since November 2014.

In July, former Lumpinee Boxing Stadium champion in four weight classes, Saenchai turned 40. Nevertheless, he still puts on a spectacular performance, which includes head kicks, sweeps, elbows, and everything in between, including his trademark – cartwheel kick.

You can watch some of the highlight clips below. The full event video can be found here.

In addition, the promotion has already scheduled its next event, Thai Fight: Begins, for October 17.

The complete results from Thai Fight: New Normal can be found here.