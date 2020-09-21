Josh Taylor vs Apinun Khongsong live from London, September 26

Unified champion Josh Taylor faces off IBF No.1 contender Apinun Khongsong in defense of his WBA and IBF light welterweight belts this coming Saturday, September 26. The contest headlines the fight card taking place at BT Sport Studio in London, England. The event airs live on ESPN Plus in the US and BT Sport in the UK.

Undefeated champion Josh Taylor (16-0, 12 KOs) claimed IBF light welterweight title by unanimous decision against former champion Ivan Baranchyk in May 2019. In his following bout last October he took a majority decision against former WBA ‘Super’ light welterweight champion Regis Prograis and added a new belt to his collection.

Unbeaten challenger Downua Ruawaiking aka Apinun Khongsong (16-0, 13 KOs) won six of his previous bouts by way of KO/TKO. He was last in action in July 2019 when he stopped Yosmar Kefi in the second round, following the fifth-round knockout of Akihiro Kondo scored in February.

How to watch Josh Taylor vs Apinun Khongsong live, what time is the fight?

Josh Taylor vs Apinun Khongsong is held behind closed doors at BT Sport Studio in London, England. Nevertheless, boxing fans in the United States can watch the fight live on ESPN Plus. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, September 26 at 2:30 pm ET / 11:30 am PT.



In the United Kingdom the bout airs on BT Sport with the event start time set for Saturday, September 26 at 7:30 pm BST (London time). In Australia the schedule converts to Sunday, September 27 at 4:30 am AEST / 2:30 am AWST.





Among the bouts featured on Josh Taylor vs Apinun Khongsong undecard, Charlie Edwards is expected to face Kyle Williams at bantamweight, and David Oliver Joyce and Ionut Baluta are set to battle it out for WBO European super bantamweight title. The event is presented by Queensberry Promotions and Top Rank.

Josh Taylor vs Apinun Khongsong fight card

Josh Taylor vs. Apinun Khongsong

Charlie Edwards vs. Kyle Williams

David Oliver Joyce vs. Ionut Baluta

Willy Hutchinson vs. TBA

George Davey vs. Jeff Thomas

Eithan James vs. TBA

Sean Gerard Duffy vs. Jamie Quinn