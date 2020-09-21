PBC on FS1, September 23: Three-fight boxing card topped by Nestor Bravo vs Jose Luis Gallegos

Unbeaten lightweight boxing prospect Nestor Bravo Velazquez takes on Jose Luis Gallegos in the scheduled for ten rounds bout live on FS1 and FOX Deportes on September 23. The contest headlines the three-fight PBC Fight Night card taking place at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA.

Nestor Bravo (18-0, 13 KOs) was last in action in November 2019 when he stopped Rodolfo Puente in the second round. Prior to that he knocked out Cristian Ruben Mino also in Round 2. His last fight in the US goes back to October 2018 when he KO’d Jonathan Perez in the third.

Jose Luis Gallegos (19-8, 14 KOs) is riding the three-fight win streak. He is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Ricky Lopez, scored in January. Before that he TKO’d Jorge Mario Gonzalez and Jesus Arturo Canales in Round 6 and 5, respectively.

In the evening’s co-main event undefeated Ranfis Encarnacion (17-0, 13 KOs) faces unbeaten Víctor Pasillas (15-0, 8 KOs) in a ten-rounder at featherweight. In addition, undefeated Maidel Sando (9-0, 7 KOs) takes on Genc Pllana (8-1-1, 4 KOs) in an eight rounder at super middleweight.

What time does PBC on FS1: Bravo vs Gallegos start? Boxing fans can watch PBC Fight Night card, headlined by Nestor Bravo vs Jose Luis Gallegos, live on FS1 and FOX Deportes. The start time is scheduled for Wednesday, September 23 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

FS1 PBC Fight Night, September 23

Nestor Bravo Velazquez vs. Jose Luis Gallegos – 10 rounds, lightweight

Ranfis Encarnacion vs. Víctor Pasillas – 10 rounds, featherweight

Maidel Sando vs. Genc Pllana, 8 rounds – super middleweight