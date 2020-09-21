Search
Boxing

PBC on FS1, September 23: Three-fight boxing card topped by Nestor Bravo vs Jose Luis Gallegos

Parviz Iskenderov
Nestor Bravo Velazquez vs Jose Luis Gallegos
Nestor Bravo Velazquez vs Jose Luis Gallegos

Unbeaten lightweight boxing prospect Nestor Bravo Velazquez takes on Jose Luis Gallegos in the scheduled for ten rounds bout live on FS1 and FOX Deportes on September 23. The contest headlines the three-fight PBC Fight Night card taking place at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA.

Advertisements

Nestor Bravo (18-0, 13 KOs) was last in action in November 2019 when he stopped Rodolfo Puente in the second round. Prior to that he knocked out Cristian Ruben Mino also in Round 2. His last fight in the US goes back to October 2018 when he KO’d Jonathan Perez in the third.

Jose Luis Gallegos (19-8, 14 KOs) is riding the three-fight win streak. He is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Ricky Lopez, scored in January. Before that he TKO’d Jorge Mario Gonzalez and Jesus Arturo Canales in Round 6 and 5, respectively.

In the evening’s co-main event undefeated Ranfis Encarnacion (17-0, 13 KOs) faces unbeaten Víctor Pasillas (15-0, 8 KOs) in a ten-rounder at featherweight. In addition, undefeated Maidel Sando (9-0, 7 KOs) takes on Genc Pllana (8-1-1, 4 KOs) in an eight rounder at super middleweight.

What time does PBC on FS1: Bravo vs Gallegos start?

Boxing fans can watch PBC Fight Night card, headlined by Nestor Bravo vs Jose Luis Gallegos, live on FS1 and FOX Deportes. The start time is scheduled for Wednesday, September 23 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

FS1 PBC Fight Night, September 23

  • Nestor Bravo Velazquez vs. Jose Luis Gallegos – 10 rounds, lightweight
  • Ranfis Encarnacion vs. Víctor Pasillas – 10 rounds, featherweight
  • Maidel Sando vs. Genc Pllana, 8 rounds – super middleweight
Advertisements

Share This

More
BoxingLatest News

Add a comment

Related

Watch Erickson Lubin vs Terrell Gausha full event fight video highlights

Boxing 0
Erickson Lubin scored a unanimous decision over Terrell Gausha to win WBC super welterweight title eliminator in the headliner of three-fight PBC card live...
Read more

Erickson Lubin wins WBC super welterweight title eliminator against Terrell Gausha

Press Release 0
Erickson "The Hammer" Lubin out-classed Terrell Gausha in a WBC Super Welterweight Title Eliminator to set up a matchup with the winner of the...
Read more

Erickson Lubin vs Terrell Gausha results

Results 0
The scheduled for twelve rounds WBC super welterweight title eliminator between Erickson Lubin (22-1, 16 KOs) and Terrell Gausha (21-1-1, 10 KOs) headlines the...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

UFC

UFC 253 card: Eleven bouts set for return to Fight Island topped by Adesanya vs Costa

0
UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa takes place at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE aka "Fight Island" on Sunday, September 27....
Read more
Muay Thai

Video: 40-year-old Muay Thai legend Saenchai records 55th win in a row

0
After more than seven months of layoff Saenchai was back in action this past Saturday (September 19) in Bangkok, Thailand. The famed Muay Thai...
Read more
UFC

Countdown to UFC 253: Adesanya vs Costa – Full Episode (video)

0
UFC 253 airs live on pay-per-view from "Fight Island" on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE on September 26. The fight card...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

UFC

UFC 253 card: Eleven bouts set for return to Fight Island topped by Adesanya vs Costa

0
UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa takes place at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE aka "Fight Island" on Sunday, September 27....
Read more
Boxing

PBC on FS1, September 23: Three-fight boxing card topped by Nestor Bravo vs Jose Luis Gallegos

0
Unbeaten lightweight boxing prospect Nestor Bravo Velazquez takes on Jose Luis Gallegos in the scheduled for ten rounds bout live on FS1...
Read more
Muay Thai

Video: 40-year-old Muay Thai legend Saenchai records 55th win in a row

0
After more than seven months of layoff Saenchai was back in action this past Saturday (September 19) in Bangkok, Thailand. The famed Muay Thai...
Read more
Boxing

Josh Taylor vs Apinun Khongsong live from London, September 26

0
Unified champion Josh Taylor faces off IBF No.1 contender Apinun Khongsong in defense of his WBA and IBF light welterweight belts this...
Read more
UFC

Countdown to UFC 253: Adesanya vs Costa – Full Episode (video)

0
UFC 253 airs live on pay-per-view from "Fight Island" on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE on September 26. The fight card...
Read more

Fight Schedule

WLC 13: Lethwei Showcase

September 25, 2020

Lethwei

UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa

September 26, 2020

MMA

Josh Taylor vs. Apinun Khongsong

September 26, 2020

Boxing

Charlo Doubleheader

September 26, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

UFC

Watch Colby Covington vs Tyron Woodley full fight video highlights

0
Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 11 held at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV on...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097