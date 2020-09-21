Search
Countdown to UFC 253: Adesanya vs Costa – Full Episode (video)

UFC 253 airs live on pay-per-view from “Fight Island” on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE on September 26. The fight card is headlined by a pair of championship bouts.

In the main event undefeated middleweight champion Israel Adesanya defends his 185-pound title against unbeaten challenger Paulo Costa. In the co-main event Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz battle it out for a vacant light heavyweight belt.

The UFC 253 Countdown video hit the stream today. The full episode features the champion, challenger and contenders ahead of their respective championship bouts. Watch it up top.

UFC 253 date and start time in the United States

UFC 253 main card start time in the United States is scheduled for Saturday, September 26 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT, following the preliminary card beginning at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The actions begins with the early preliminary bouts, launching the event at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT.

UFC 253 Australia date and time

UFC 253 main card start time in Australia is scheduled for Sunday, September 27 at 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST. The preliminary card is set for 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST, following the early prelims kicking off at 8:30 am AEST / 6:30 am AWST.UFC 253 poster

UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa kicks off the five-event schedule, marking the promotion’s second visit to “Fight Island” for 2020.

