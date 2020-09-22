Knockout Reel: Countdown to Charlo Doubleheader (video)

Charlo Doubleheader is a pair of back to back boxing fight cards live on Showtime pay-per-view on September 26.

The first three-fight card is headlined by the WBC middleweight title fight between champion Jermall Charlo (30-0, 22 KOs) and challenger Sergiy Derevyanchenko (13-2, 10 KOs). The second three-fight card is headlined WBC super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo (33-1, 17 KOs) and WBA and IBF 154-pound titleholder Jeison Rosario (20-1-1, 14 KOs), facing off in the super welterweight championship unification.

Charlo Doubleheader Countdown hit the stream. The video features Jermall and Jermell Charlo’s five biggest KOs. You can watch it up top.

In summary, the event features six bouts, comprising five world title bouts and one title eliminator (more info here). The full fight cards can be found below.

Charlo vs Derevyanchenko fight card

Jermall Charlo vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko

Brandon Figueroa vs. Damien Vasquez

John Riel Casimero vs. Duke Micah

Charlo vs Rosario fight card

Jermell Charlo vs. Jeison Rosario

Luis Nery vs. Aaron Alameda

Danny Roman vs. Juan Carlos Payano

How to watch Charlo Doubleheader live, date and start time? Boxing fans can watch Charlo Doubleheader live on Showtime PPV on Saturday, September 26. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.