Rare Video: Badr Hari becomes K-1 heavyweight champ via 56-second head kick KO in 2007

Full Fight: Badr Hari vs. Yusuke Fujimoto

Badr Hari is scheduled for his next fight on November 7, when he takes on fellow-heavyweight Benjamin Adegbuyi on the top of GLORY 76 fight card. Ahead of the event the promotion released a full fight video, featuring kickboxing legend in his appearance inside the ring in April 2007, when he faced and knocked out Yusuke Fujimoto in 56 seconds with head kick to take then newly introduced K-1 heavyweight title. You can watch it up top.

