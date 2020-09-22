Search
Muay Thai

Video: Muay Thai legend John Wayne Parr delivers over 20 unanswered strikes in a row

Newswire

The Gunslinger

Over the course of his career John Wayne Parr earned numerous word titles and won tournaments. Here is a throwback from Domination Muay Thai 4 held over 10 years back, when “The Gunslinger” challenged for WKN World super welterweight title against Dmitry Valent in Perth, WA.

Advertisements

At some point in a fight, on the way to a unanimous decision, Parr went ahead throwing over 20 strikes in a row. You can watch it up top.

The full fight video featuring Parr up against Valent can be found here.

If 20 strikes in a row, which included punches, kicks and elbows, is somewhat not enough – check out this clip below. It goes back to 2011, when “JWP” faced Mike Zambidis in their trilogy fight.

You can comment below.

Advertisements

Share This

More
Latest NewsMuay ThaiVideo

Add a comment

Related

Watch: Ignacio Capllonch stops Cesar Benitez at Simply the Best Kickboxing 2

Kickboxing 0
The World Kickboxing Network released another full fight video, going back to December 2014, when Ignacio Capllonch faced his Argentinian-fellow Cesar Benitez....
Read more

Watch Top Finishes from Simply the Best Kickboxing 1 Charleroi

Kickboxing 0
Watch the Top 4 first-round finishes from WKN kickboxing series Simply the Best 1 produced in November 2014 in Charleroi, Belgium. More videos and...
Read more

Full Fight: Francisco Pintos decisions Pablo Roa to take WKN Argentinian title

Kickboxing 0
The World Kickboxing Network released the full fight video, featuring Francisco Pintos up against Pablo Roa in WKN Argentinian super lightweight title...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

UFC

UFC 253 Embedded 1: Israel Adesanya, Team NZ and other MMA fighters bound to Fight Island

0
The first episode of UFC 253 Embedded Vlog Series hit the stream today. It covers middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, his teammates from New Zealand...
Read more
UFC

UFC 253 card: Eleven bouts set for return to Fight Island topped by Adesanya vs Costa

0
UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa takes place at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE aka "Fight Island" on Sunday, September 27....
Read more
Muay Thai

Video: 40-year-old Muay Thai legend Saenchai records 55th win in a row

0
After more than seven months of layoff Saenchai was back in action this past Saturday (September 19) in Bangkok, Thailand. The famed Muay Thai...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Muay Thai

Video: Muay Thai legend John Wayne Parr delivers over 20 unanswered strikes in a row

0
Over the course of his career John Wayne Parr earned numerous word titles and won tournaments. Here is a throwback from Domination...
Read more
Kickboxing

Watch: Ignacio Capllonch stops Cesar Benitez at Simply the Best Kickboxing 2

0
The World Kickboxing Network released another full fight video, going back to December 2014, when Ignacio Capllonch faced his Argentinian-fellow Cesar Benitez....
Read more
Muay Thai

ONE Championship: Reign of Dynasties set for Oct 9, Sam-A defends Muay Thai title

0
ONE Championship announced the next series of events titled "Reign of Dynasties". The first show is scheduled for October 9. In the main event two-sport...
Read more
Kickboxing

Rare Video: Badr Hari becomes K-1 heavyweight champ via 56-second head kick KO in 2007

0
Badr Hari is scheduled for his next fight on November 7, when he takes on fellow-heavyweight Benjamin Adegbuyi on the top of GLORY 76...
Read more
UFC

Full Fight: Jan Blachowicz drops Luke Rockhold with left hook at UFC 239 (video)

0
Jan Blackhowicz squares off against Dominick Reyes this coming Sunday, September 27 in the co-main event of UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa...
Read more

Fight Schedule

WLC 13: Lethwei Showcase

September 25, 2020

Lethwei

UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa

September 26, 2020

MMA

Josh Taylor vs. Apinun Khongsong

September 26, 2020

Boxing

Charlo Doubleheader

September 26, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

UFC

Watch Colby Covington vs Tyron Woodley full fight video highlights

0
Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 11 held at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV on...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097