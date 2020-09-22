Video: Muay Thai legend John Wayne Parr delivers over 20 unanswered strikes in a row

Over the course of his career John Wayne Parr earned numerous word titles and won tournaments. Here is a throwback from Domination Muay Thai 4 held over 10 years back, when “The Gunslinger” challenged for WKN World super welterweight title against Dmitry Valent in Perth, WA.

Advertisements

At some point in a fight, on the way to a unanimous decision, Parr went ahead throwing over 20 strikes in a row. You can watch it up top.

The full fight video featuring Parr up against Valent can be found here.

If 20 strikes in a row, which included punches, kicks and elbows, is somewhat not enough – check out this clip below. It goes back to 2011, when “JWP” faced Mike Zambidis in their trilogy fight.

You can comment below.