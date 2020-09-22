ONE Championship: Reign of Dynasties set for Oct 9, Sam-A defends Muay Thai title

ONE Championship announced the next series of events titled “Reign of Dynasties”. The first show is scheduled for October 9.

In the main event two-sport champion Sam-A Gaiyanghadao defends ONE strawweight Muay Thai title against Josh Tonna. In the co-main event MMA fighters Reece McLaren and Aleksi Toivonen square off at flyweight.

The rest of fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

ONE: Reign of Dynasties fight card

Sam-A Gaiyanghadao (c) vs Josh Tonna – ONE strawweight Muay Thai title

Reece McLaren vs. Aleksi Toivonen – flyweight (MMA)