UFC 253 card: Eleven bouts set for return to Fight Island topped by Adesanya vs Costa

UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa takes place at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE aka “Fight Island” on Sunday, September 27. The fight card features a total of eleven bouts with two titles contested on the night.

In the main event undefeated middleweight champion, Nigeria-born representing New Zealand, Israel Adesanya makes the second defense of his belt against unbeaten challenger Paulo Costa of Brazil. UFC President Dana White expects a highly anticipated matchup to earn the “Fight of the Year” status.

In the co-main event American Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz of Poland meet in a championship bout with a vacant light heavyweight title on the line. The rest of the card features a series of MMA bouts with international competitors, including several representatives of Oceania in addition to Adesanya.

Prior to the co-main event Kai Kara-France of New Zealand takes on Brandon Royval of the US at flyweight. The top of preliminary card features NZ lightweight Brad Riddell up against Brazilian Alex da Silva Coelho. The contest follows a welterweight matchup between Australian Jake Matthews and Diego Sanchez of the US.

Shane Young of New Zealand recently received a new opponent for his featherweight bout – Ludovit Klein of Slovakia. The latter makes his UFC debut, taking a fight on short notice as a replacement for Nate Landwehr, who was forced to withdraw due to positive test for COVID-19.

As usual the fight card is subject to change. The current (as of writing) UFC 253 fight card can be found below.

UFC 253: Adesanya vs Costa fight card

Main Card

Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa

Dominick Reyes vs. Jan Blachowicz

Kai Kara-France vs. Brandon Royval

Ketlen Vieira vs. Sijara Eubanks

Hakeem Dawodu vs. Zubaira Tukhugov

Preliminary Card

Brad Riddell vs. Alex Da Silva Coelho

Diego Sanchez vs. Jake Matthews

Shane Young vs. Ludovit Klein

William Knight vs. Aleksa Camur

Early Preliminary Card

Juan Espino vs. Jeff Hughes

Khadis Ibragimov vs. Danilo Marques

What time is UFC 253: Adesanya vs Costa in Australia? MMA fans in Australia can UFC 253 live on pay-per-view on Sunday, September 27. The start time of main card, headlined by Israel Adesanya vs Paulo Costa title fight, is scheduled for 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST. The preliminary card is scheduled for 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST/ MMA actions begins on the early preliminary card starting at 8:30 am AEST / 6:30 am AWST.