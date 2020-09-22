Search
UFC 253 Embedded 1: Israel Adesanya, Team NZ and other MMA fighters bound to Fight Island

UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa

The first episode of UFC 253 Embedded Vlog Series hit the stream today. It covers middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, his teammates from New Zealand Kai Kara France, Brad Riddell, as well as other MMA fighters, including Dominick Reyes, Sijara Eubanks, Diego Sanchez, among others, as they get on the plane in Las Vegas, NV and travel to Fight Island on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. You can watch it up top. UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa airs live on pay-per-view on Sunday, September 27. The full fight card and start time can be found here.

