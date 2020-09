Jan Blackhowicz squares off against Dominick Reyes this coming Sunday, September 27 in the co-main event of UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa on Fight Island. The pair battles it out for a vacant light heavyweight title. Today the promotion released the full fight video, featuring Poland’s mixed martial artist in his appearance inside the Octagon in July 2019, when he faced and knocked out Luke Rockhold in the second round at UFC 239. You can watch it up top.