Watch Charlo Doubleheader pre-fight press conference video live stream

Charlo Doubleheader is a two back to back fight cards, featuring five world title bouts and one title eliminator, live on Showtime PPV on Saturday, September 26 at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The event, presented by Premier Boxing Champions, takes place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.

The first fight card is headlined by defending WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo (30-0, 22 KOs) in defense of his belt against Sergiy Derevyanchenko (13-2, 10 KOs). The top of the second fight card features super welterweight championship unification between the reigning WBC super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo (33-1, 17 KOs)and WBA and IBF 154-pound titleholder Jeison Rosario (20-1-1, 14 KOs). The complete lineup can be found below.

The official pre-fight press conference is scheduled for Wednesday, September 23. The start time is set for 12 pm ET / 9 am PT. Boxing fans can watch the live stream video here at FIGHTMAG (video up top).

The official weigh-in ceremony is conducted on Friday, September 25 at 11 am ET / 8 am PT. The live stream is available here.

Charlo vs. Rosario fight card

  • Jermell Charlo (33-1, 17 KOs) vs. Jeison Rosario (20-1-1, 14 KOs) – Charlo’s WBC super welterweight title and Rosario’s 154-pound WBA and IBF belts
  • Luis Nery vs. Aaron Alameda – vacant WBC Super Bantamweight title
  • Daniel Roman (26-3-1, 10 KOs) vs. Juan Carlos Payano (21-3, 9 KOs) – WBC Super Bantamweight title Eliminator

Charlo vs Derevyanchenko fight card

  • Jermall Charlo (c) vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko – WBC Middleweight title
  • Brandon Figueroa (c) vs. Damien Vazquez – WBA Super Bantamweight title
  • John Riel Casimero (c) vs. Duke Micah – WBO Bantamweight World title
