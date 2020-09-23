Watch Charlo vs Rosario, Charlo vs Derevyanchenko weigh-in video live stream

Charlo Doubleheader is a six-fight two-part lineup scheduled for September 26 live on pay-per-view from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. The event features five world title bouts and one world title eliminator. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

The first part is headlined by defending WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo (30-0, 22 KOs) up against challenger Sergiy Derevyanchenko (13-2, 10 KOs). The second part is headlined by super welterweight championship unification, between WBC super welterweight titleholder Jermell Charlo (33-1, 17 KOs) and WBA and IBF 154-pound champion Jeison Rosario (20-1-1, 14 KOs).

The official Charlo Doubleheader weigh-in ceremony is conducted on Friday, September 25 at 11 am ET / 8 am PT. Boxing fans can watch the live stream video here at FIGHTMAG (featured video up top).

The full fight cards can be found below.

Charlo vs. Rosario fight card

Jermell Charlo (33-1, 17 KOs) vs. Jeison Rosario (20-1-1, 14 KOs) – Charlo’s WBC super welterweight title and Rosario’s 154-pound WBA and IBF belts

Luis Nery vs. Aaron Alameda – vacant WBC Super Bantamweight title

Daniel Roman (26-3-1, 10 KOs) vs. Juan Carlos Payano (21-3, 9 KOs) – WBC Super Bantamweight title Eliminator

Charlo vs Derevyanchenko fight card

Jermall Charlo (c) vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko – WBC Middleweight title

Brandon Figueroa (c) vs. Damien Vazquez – WBA Super Bantamweight title

John Riel Casimero (c) vs. Duke Micah – WBO Bantamweight World title