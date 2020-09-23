Search
Press Release

Jeison Rosario says Jermell Charlo fight will be ‘an epic war’

Newswire
Jeison Rosario
Jeison Rosario / Pic: Premier Boxing Champions Facebook

WBA and IBF 154-pound champion Jeison Rosario battles WBC super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo in historic unification

WBA and IBF 154-pound champion Jeison Rosario stated his intention to go toe-to-toe with WBC Super Welterweight Champion Jermell Charlo when they clash this Saturday, September 26 live on SHOWTIME PPV (7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT) in the main event of part two of CHARLO DOUBLEHEADER, presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

Advertisements

“Fight fans are going to get a war on September 26,” said Rosario. “Charlo and I are two of the biggest punchers in the division. We both fight with a lot of pride. We’re two very aggressive fighters who want to fight in the middle of the ring, so we’re going to bring the action and make this an epic war.”

The 25-year-old Rosario has had a smooth training camp for the biggest fight of his career, despite the pandemic, while training in Miami, Fla. with his coach Luis “Chiro” Perez.

“Even on a normal basis, we stay in a training camp house by ourselves, so this was just more of the same,” said Rosario. “There’s no family and no outsiders. It’s nothing but training. We know we’re facing a strong, explosive opponent, so we’ve done everything during this 16-week camp to prepare for him. We brought in great sparring partners with similar style to Charlo’s, so I’m as ready for him as I possibly can be.”

Rosario returns to the ring after a career-altering victory over Julian Williams in January, in which he stopped Williams to capture his WBA and IBF titles. Despite the sensational victory, Rosario knows that Charlo will present different challenges than he faced going up against Williams.

“I think Williams was probably more skilled technically, and he was harder to hit because he changes up his angles a lot,” said Rosario. “Charlo is stronger, a bigger puncher, and I think he’s a more athletic fighter than Williams. We’re preparing for the best Charlo and we know that means we have to be at our very best too.”

Prior to the Williams fight, Rosario began working Perez for the first time, and he credits that work, the first “real training camp” of his career, to his career-best performance against Williams.

“Training with Coach Perez has led to a lot of improvements and allowed me to reach my full potential,” said Rosario. “My camps for the Williams fight and the Charlo fight are the first real training camps of my career. After I fought Jorge Cota, I knew that I needed to make changes and be more dedicated.

“There are no distractions or excuses for me now. A better diet, better conditioning and more focused training has all played a part in the changes. For this fight, I’m going to be even stronger than I was against Williams. My body wasn’t really used to the training camp going into that fight. My body is responding even better after my second 16-week training camp.”

Hailing from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, a hotbed of baseball talent that has produced household names such as David Ortiz, Albert Pujols and Manny Ramirez, Rosario has quickly made himself the fighting pride of the island. His experience growing up living on the street as a child has motivated him to reach this point, even if he didn’t always see himself reaching this peak in the sport.

“I fight with a lot of pride and emotion,” said Rosario. “I just try to be myself, but I also want to represent the Dominican Republic the best way I can. I fight for my kids and my country and I leave it all in the ring. One of my biggest motivations for me was my economic status as a child. Living in the street as a kid, we were very poor. I didn’t want my kids to go through that, so that fed my hunger to provide for my family and take care of them the best I can.

“I always knew that I could be good, but I never imagined being in this position. God’s timing is perfect. Everything came when it was supposed to. I’ve been very lucky and got the opportunities at the right time. I started training with Coach Perez at the right time. I got the Williams fight at the right time and took full advantage of the opportunity. Now, we’re here with a chance to unify the division, and I believe September 26 will be my time.”

Advertisements

Share This

More
BoxingLatest NewsPress Release

Add a comment

Related

Watch Charlo vs Rosario, Charlo vs Derevyanchenko weigh-in video live stream

Boxing 0
Charlo Doubleheader is a six-fight two-part lineup scheduled for September 26 live on pay-per-view from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. The event features...
Read more

Nestor Bravo vs Jose Luis Gallegos weigh-in results, full fight card, start time

Boxing 0
Lightweights Nestor Bravo (18-0, 13 KOs) and Jose Luis Gallegos (19-8, 14 KOs) square off in the main event of PBC Fight Night live...
Read more

Victor Pasillas looks to stop Ranfis Encarnacion: My plan is to not let the fight go the distance

Press Release 0
Unbeaten featherweight Víctor Pasillas shared thoughts on training camp and previewed his showdown against undefeated Ranfis Encarnacion before they meet in the co-main event...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Boxing

Nestor Bravo vs Jose Luis Gallegos weigh-in results, full fight card, start time

0
Lightweights Nestor Bravo (18-0, 13 KOs) and Jose Luis Gallegos (19-8, 14 KOs) square off in the main event of PBC Fight Night live...
Read more
UFC

UFC 253 Embedded 2: ‘When he is 75 I won’t be surprised he is still doing this’

0
The second episode of UFC 253 Embedded Vlog Series hit the stream. It features light heavyweight title contender Jan Blachowicz as he trains in...
Read more
Muay Thai

Video: Muay Thai legend John Wayne Parr delivers over 20 unanswered strikes in a row

0
Over the course of his career John Wayne Parr earned numerous word titles and won tournaments. Here is a throwback from Domination...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Boxing

Watch Charlo vs Rosario, Charlo vs Derevyanchenko weigh-in video live stream

0
Charlo Doubleheader is a six-fight two-part lineup scheduled for September 26 live on pay-per-view from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. The event features...
Read more
Boxing

Nestor Bravo vs Jose Luis Gallegos weigh-in results, full fight card, start time

0
Lightweights Nestor Bravo (18-0, 13 KOs) and Jose Luis Gallegos (19-8, 14 KOs) square off in the main event of PBC Fight Night live...
Read more
UFC

UFC 253 Embedded 2: ‘When he is 75 I won’t be surprised he is still doing this’

0
The second episode of UFC 253 Embedded Vlog Series hit the stream. It features light heavyweight title contender Jan Blachowicz as he trains in...
Read more
Press Release

Jeison Rosario says Jermell Charlo fight will be ‘an epic war’

0
WBA and IBF 154-pound champion Jeison Rosario stated his intention to go toe-to-toe with WBC Super Welterweight Champion Jermell Charlo when they clash this...
Read more
Press Release

Zach Makovsky advances on BRAVE CF Flyweight tournament as Hussein drops out with illness

0
BRAVE CF 42 will move on with six bouts as Zach Makovsky has advanced automatically to the semifinals of the Flyweight tournament, which will...
Read more

Fight Schedule

WLC 13: Lethwei Showcase

September 25, 2020

Lethwei

UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa

September 26, 2020

MMA

Josh Taylor vs. Apinun Khongsong

September 26, 2020

Boxing

Charlo Doubleheader

September 26, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

UFC

Watch Colby Covington vs Tyron Woodley full fight video highlights

0
Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 11 held at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV on...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097