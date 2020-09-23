Search
Results

Nestor Bravo vs Jose Luis Gallegos results

Newswire
Nestor Bravo vs Jose Luis Gallegos
Nestor Bravo Velazquez and Jose Luis Gallegos faceoff at the weigh-ins / Pic: Sean Michael Ham/TGB Promotions

PBC on FOX

Nestor Bravo (18-0, 13 KOs) and Jose Luis Gallegos (19-8, 14 KOs) meet in a ten-round lightweight bout on the top of three-fight PBC Fight Night card taking place at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA. The event airs live FS1 and FOX Deportes on Wednesday, September 23 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

Advertisements

The co-feature is a ten-round featherweight matchup between Ranfis Encarnacion (17-0, 13 KOs) up against Victor Pasillas (15-0, 8 KOs). The kick off of televised card is an eight-round super middleweight encounter between Maidel Sando (9-0, 7 KOs) and Genc Pllana (8-1-1, 4 KOs).

Get Bravo vs Gallegos fight results below.

Bravo vs Gallegos results

Main Card (FS1 and FOX Deportes)

Nestor Bravo vs. Jose Luis Gallegos

Ranfis Encarnacion vs. Victor Pasillas

Maidel Sando vs. Genc Pllana

Preliminary Card

Viktor Slavinskyi vs. Clay Burns

Advertisements

Share This

More
BoxingFeaturedLatest NewsResults

Add a comment

Related

Watch Charlo Doubleheader pre-fight press conference video live stream

Boxing 0
Charlo Doubleheader is a two back to back fight cards, featuring five world title bouts and one title eliminator, live on Showtime PPV on...
Read more

Watch Charlo vs Rosario, Charlo vs Derevyanchenko weigh-in video live stream

Boxing 0
Charlo Doubleheader is a six-fight two-part lineup scheduled for September 26 live on pay-per-view from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. The event features...
Read more

Nestor Bravo vs Jose Luis Gallegos weigh-in results, full fight card, start time

Boxing 0
Lightweights Nestor Bravo (18-0, 13 KOs) and Jose Luis Gallegos (19-8, 14 KOs) square off in the main event of PBC Fight Night live...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Boxing

Watch Charlo Doubleheader pre-fight press conference video live stream

0
Charlo Doubleheader is a two back to back fight cards, featuring five world title bouts and one title eliminator, live on Showtime PPV on...
Read more
Results

Nestor Bravo vs Jose Luis Gallegos results

0
Nestor Bravo (18-0, 13 KOs) and Jose Luis Gallegos (19-8, 14 KOs) meet in a ten-round lightweight bout on the top of three-fight PBC...
Read more
UFC

UFC 253 Embedded 2: ‘When he is 75 I won’t be surprised he is still doing this’

0
The second episode of UFC 253 Embedded Vlog Series hit the stream. It features light heavyweight title contender Jan Blachowicz as he trains in...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Boxing

Watch Charlo Doubleheader pre-fight press conference video live stream

0
Charlo Doubleheader is a two back to back fight cards, featuring five world title bouts and one title eliminator, live on Showtime PPV on...
Read more
Results

Nestor Bravo vs Jose Luis Gallegos results

0
Nestor Bravo (18-0, 13 KOs) and Jose Luis Gallegos (19-8, 14 KOs) meet in a ten-round lightweight bout on the top of three-fight PBC...
Read more
Boxing

Watch Charlo vs Rosario, Charlo vs Derevyanchenko weigh-in video live stream

0
Charlo Doubleheader is a six-fight two-part lineup scheduled for September 26 live on pay-per-view from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. The event features...
Read more
Boxing

Nestor Bravo vs Jose Luis Gallegos weigh-in results, full fight card, start time

0
Lightweights Nestor Bravo (18-0, 13 KOs) and Jose Luis Gallegos (19-8, 14 KOs) square off in the main event of PBC Fight Night live...
Read more
UFC

UFC 253 Embedded 2: ‘When he is 75 I won’t be surprised he is still doing this’

0
The second episode of UFC 253 Embedded Vlog Series hit the stream. It features light heavyweight title contender Jan Blachowicz as he trains in...
Read more

Fight Schedule

WLC 13: Lethwei Showcase

September 25, 2020

Lethwei

UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa

September 26, 2020

MMA

Josh Taylor vs. Apinun Khongsong

September 26, 2020

Boxing

Charlo Doubleheader

September 26, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

UFC

Watch Colby Covington vs Tyron Woodley full fight video highlights

0
Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 11 held at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV on...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097