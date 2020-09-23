Nestor Bravo vs Jose Luis Gallegos results

Nestor Bravo (18-0, 13 KOs) and Jose Luis Gallegos (19-8, 14 KOs) meet in a ten-round lightweight bout on the top of three-fight PBC Fight Night card taking place at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA. The event airs live FS1 and FOX Deportes on Wednesday, September 23 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The co-feature is a ten-round featherweight matchup between Ranfis Encarnacion (17-0, 13 KOs) up against Victor Pasillas (15-0, 8 KOs). The kick off of televised card is an eight-round super middleweight encounter between Maidel Sando (9-0, 7 KOs) and Genc Pllana (8-1-1, 4 KOs).

Get Bravo vs Gallegos fight results below.

Bravo vs Gallegos results

Main Card (FS1 and FOX Deportes)

Nestor Bravo vs. Jose Luis Gallegos

Ranfis Encarnacion vs. Victor Pasillas

Maidel Sando vs. Genc Pllana

Preliminary Card

Viktor Slavinskyi vs. Clay Burns