Search
Boxing

Nestor Bravo vs Jose Luis Gallegos weigh-in results, full fight card, start time

Parviz Iskenderov
Nestor Bravo Velazquez vs Jose Luis Gallegos weigh-in
Nestor Bravo Velazquez and Jose Luis Gallegos on weight for their PBC on FS1 main event bout / Pic: Sean Michael Ham/TGB Promotions

FS1 PBC Fight Night

Lightweights Nestor Bravo (18-0, 13 KOs) and Jose Luis Gallegos (19-8, 14 KOs) square off in the main event of PBC Fight Night live on FS1 and FOX Deportes on Wednesday, September 23 from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA. The co-feature will see Ranfis Encarnacion (17-0, 13 KOs) up against Victor Pasillas (15-0, 8 KOs) in a ten-rounder at featherweight.

Advertisements

The first fight on the televised card is a an eight-round super middleweight matchup between Maidel Sando (9-0, 7 KOs) and Genc Pllana (8-1-1, 4 KOs). The event opener will see a six-round super featherweight bout between Viktor Slavinskyi (11-0-1, 6 KOs) and Clay Burns (9-9-2, 4 KOs).

A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official for their respective boxing bouts.

Bravo weighed-in at 136. Gallegos came in at 139.2. Encarnacion showed 125, while Pasillas was 125.2. Sando and Genc tipped the scales at 168 and 166.6, respectively. Slavinskyi and Burns were 129.2 and 133 (respectively).

Get Bravo vs Gallegos weigh-in results and full fight card below.

Bravo vs Gallegos weigh-in results

Main Card (FS1 and FOX Deportes)

Nestor Bravo Velazquez (136) vs. Jose Luis Gallegos (139.2) – 10 rounds, lightweight

Ranfis Encarnacion (125) vs. Victor Pasillas (125.2) – 10 rounds, featherweight

Maidel Sando (168) vs. Genc Pllana (166.6) – 8 rounds, super middleweight

Preliminary Card

Viktor Slavinskyi (129.2) vs. Clay Burns (133) – 6 rounds, super featherweight

Bravo vs Gallegos start time

Boxing fans can watch PBC Fight Night: Bravo vs Galegos live on FS1 and FOX Deportes. The start time is scheduled for Wednesday, September 23 at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

Advertisements

Share This

More
BoxingFeaturedLatest News

Add a comment

Related

Watch Charlo vs Rosario, Charlo vs Derevyanchenko weigh-in video live stream

Boxing 0
Charlo Doubleheader is a six-fight two-part lineup scheduled for September 26 live on pay-per-view from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. The event features...
Read more

Jeison Rosario says Jermell Charlo fight will be ‘an epic war’

Press Release 0
WBA and IBF 154-pound champion Jeison Rosario stated his intention to go toe-to-toe with WBC Super Welterweight Champion Jermell Charlo when they clash this...
Read more

Victor Pasillas looks to stop Ranfis Encarnacion: My plan is to not let the fight go the distance

Press Release 0
Unbeaten featherweight Víctor Pasillas shared thoughts on training camp and previewed his showdown against undefeated Ranfis Encarnacion before they meet in the co-main event...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Boxing

Nestor Bravo vs Jose Luis Gallegos weigh-in results, full fight card, start time

0
Lightweights Nestor Bravo (18-0, 13 KOs) and Jose Luis Gallegos (19-8, 14 KOs) square off in the main event of PBC Fight Night live...
Read more
UFC

UFC 253 Embedded 2: ‘When he is 75 I won’t be surprised he is still doing this’

0
The second episode of UFC 253 Embedded Vlog Series hit the stream. It features light heavyweight title contender Jan Blachowicz as he trains in...
Read more
Muay Thai

Video: Muay Thai legend John Wayne Parr delivers over 20 unanswered strikes in a row

0
Over the course of his career John Wayne Parr earned numerous word titles and won tournaments. Here is a throwback from Domination...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Boxing

Watch Charlo vs Rosario, Charlo vs Derevyanchenko weigh-in video live stream

0
Charlo Doubleheader is a six-fight two-part lineup scheduled for September 26 live on pay-per-view from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. The event features...
Read more
Boxing

Nestor Bravo vs Jose Luis Gallegos weigh-in results, full fight card, start time

0
Lightweights Nestor Bravo (18-0, 13 KOs) and Jose Luis Gallegos (19-8, 14 KOs) square off in the main event of PBC Fight Night live...
Read more
UFC

UFC 253 Embedded 2: ‘When he is 75 I won’t be surprised he is still doing this’

0
The second episode of UFC 253 Embedded Vlog Series hit the stream. It features light heavyweight title contender Jan Blachowicz as he trains in...
Read more
Press Release

Jeison Rosario says Jermell Charlo fight will be ‘an epic war’

0
WBA and IBF 154-pound champion Jeison Rosario stated his intention to go toe-to-toe with WBC Super Welterweight Champion Jermell Charlo when they clash this...
Read more
Press Release

Zach Makovsky advances on BRAVE CF Flyweight tournament as Hussein drops out with illness

0
BRAVE CF 42 will move on with six bouts as Zach Makovsky has advanced automatically to the semifinals of the Flyweight tournament, which will...
Read more

Fight Schedule

WLC 13: Lethwei Showcase

September 25, 2020

Lethwei

UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa

September 26, 2020

MMA

Josh Taylor vs. Apinun Khongsong

September 26, 2020

Boxing

Charlo Doubleheader

September 26, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

UFC

Watch Colby Covington vs Tyron Woodley full fight video highlights

0
Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 11 held at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV on...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097