Nestor Bravo vs Jose Luis Gallegos weigh-in results, full fight card, start time

Lightweights Nestor Bravo (18-0, 13 KOs) and Jose Luis Gallegos (19-8, 14 KOs) square off in the main event of PBC Fight Night live on FS1 and FOX Deportes on Wednesday, September 23 from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA. The co-feature will see Ranfis Encarnacion (17-0, 13 KOs) up against Victor Pasillas (15-0, 8 KOs) in a ten-rounder at featherweight.

The first fight on the televised card is a an eight-round super middleweight matchup between Maidel Sando (9-0, 7 KOs) and Genc Pllana (8-1-1, 4 KOs). The event opener will see a six-round super featherweight bout between Viktor Slavinskyi (11-0-1, 6 KOs) and Clay Burns (9-9-2, 4 KOs).

A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official for their respective boxing bouts.

Bravo weighed-in at 136. Gallegos came in at 139.2. Encarnacion showed 125, while Pasillas was 125.2. Sando and Genc tipped the scales at 168 and 166.6, respectively. Slavinskyi and Burns were 129.2 and 133 (respectively).

Get Bravo vs Gallegos weigh-in results and full fight card below.

Bravo vs Gallegos weigh-in results

Main Card (FS1 and FOX Deportes)

Nestor Bravo Velazquez (136) vs. Jose Luis Gallegos (139.2) – 10 rounds, lightweight

Ranfis Encarnacion (125) vs. Victor Pasillas (125.2) – 10 rounds, featherweight

Maidel Sando (168) vs. Genc Pllana (166.6) – 8 rounds, super middleweight

Preliminary Card

Viktor Slavinskyi (129.2) vs. Clay Burns (133) – 6 rounds, super featherweight

Bravo vs Gallegos start time

Boxing fans can watch PBC Fight Night: Bravo vs Galegos live on FS1 and FOX Deportes. The start time is scheduled for Wednesday, September 23 at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.