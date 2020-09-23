Search
UFC 253 Embedded 2: 'When he is 75 I won't be surprised he is still doing this'

UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa

The second episode of UFC 253 Embedded Vlog Series hit the stream. It features light heavyweight title contender Jan Blachowicz as he trains in hotel in Abu Dhabi, and enjoys the pool.

“No more sitting in the room,” Balchowicz says prior to entering the pool. “Training done, now relax, enjoy the Fight Week. I need to shave my chest.”

“I think I am going to see him [Dominick Reyes] Thursday for faceoff, we’ll see. But anyway I am going to see him on Saturday. This is the important day.”

His opponent Dominick Reyes plays basketball and enjoys bike ride with his team and family. Also Sijara Eubanks enjoys the pool.

Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya watches one of his coaches Mike Angove hitting pads with his another trainer Eugene Bareman.

“When he is 75 I won’t be surprised he is still doing this,” Adesanya says. “I’ll probably be in a Gi when I am 75. Maybe boxing? Maybe kicking. See how I feel.”

UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa airs live on pay-per-view on Sunday, September 27. The start time can be found here.

