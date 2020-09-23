Zach Makovsky advances on BRAVE CF Flyweight tournament as Hussein drops out with illness

BRAVE CF 42 will move on with six bouts as Zach Makovsky has advanced automatically to the semifinals of the Flyweight tournament, which will crown the first-ever BRAVE CF Flyweight world champion. His opponent in the quarter-finals, Abdul Hussein fell ill during his weight-cut and won’t be participating in the grand-prix.

With that, Zach is now the first semifinalist of the BRAVE CF Flyweight tournament, and will get a close watch at his next opponent. The winner of Velimurad Alkhasov against Flavio Queiroz will advance to meet “”Fun Size” in the semifinals.

A sambo world champion, Alkhasov has fought Makovsky before, in the latter’s BRAVE CF debut, which went Zach’s way. It was Velimurad’s first career loss and he will be keen to avenge that and move on to the big tournament final in the process.

Before he can do that, however, he will have to go past Flavio Queiroz. The Brazilian striker is known for his heavy hands, having more than half of his 12 professional wins coming by way of knockout or technical knockout. The dark horse of the tournament, Queiroz is ready to shock the world on September 24th.