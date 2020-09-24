Antonio Faria vs Francisco Vinuelas: Why should you watch WLC Lethwei Showcase

The world’s biggest bareknuckle fighting organization, World Lethwei Championship, presents its second spectacle since the global pandemic – WLC: Lethwei Showcase on September 25. The event’s headline-bout is a tantalizing contest, which will decide, who will walk out with the light welterweight belt, as champion Antonio Faria of Portugal defends his title against challenger Francisco Jose Vinuelas, an experienced fighter coming out of Spain.

Antonio Faria

Antonio Faria is a current light welterweight titleholder in World Lethwei Championship. He is known for his aggressive style and determination.

When he debuted in WLC, he faced local favorite Mite Yine. The battle was named the 2018 Fight of the Year. Moreover, the footage of this fight went viral and now has over 20 million views.

Since then Antonio Faira has attracted lethwei fans around the Globe.

Antonio Faria continued his dream run in WLC, when he fought against Vietnamese athlete Nguyen Tang Quyen and won by knockout. In February 2019, he moved up a weight class and fought for the WLC light welterweight title against Myanmar National Champion Saw Htoo Aung.

Faria refused to leave it to the judges, and knocked the previously undefeated Saw Htoo Aung out. He proved he is one of the greatest fighters around the world.

Talking his upcoming title defends against Francisco Jose Vinuelas, Faria said “His fighting style is different from mine. I am glad to fight with Francisco, and our fight will become the best fight of the event – we are both real fighters.”

Francisco Jose Vinuelas

Francisco Jose Vinuelas is a new face in World Lethwei Championship. Nevertheless, he is a very experienced fighter, who is not a stranger to headbutts, as at the age of 14 he started training in Vale Tudo.

Vinuelas is most experienced in mixed martial arts and it is reflected in his striking style. He always waits for the right moment to knock his opponent out. All of his punches are dangerous.

As he prepares to fight Antonio Faria, Vinuelas said he didn’t change the training plan for lethwei and he wants to show his real style in the WLC ring. He also revealed that he studied his opponent’s fights. He also said that the chance to fight for the World Lethwei Championship is a once in a life time opportunity.

“This fight is great for me. I watched Antonio’s fights and learned that he is a real fighter. So this fight will be the best for both of us. I want to show my real style in the lethwei ring and grab the chance to be a part of lethwei history,” Vinuelas said.

The fight fans can watch WLC: Lethwei Showcase live on UFC Fight Pass, Canal Plus in Myanmar, and the organization’s international broadcast partners.

The headline-bout will undoubtedly be one of the greatest fights in history. It will determine whether Antonio Faria keeps his belt as well as the knockout record or Jose Francisco Vinuelas makes an upset and becomes a new WLC light welterweight champion.